A Private Helipad. A Gym With A Fireplace. Floors From French Chateaux. Meet The $200 Million Manors -- Eight Superluxury Listings, Eight Price Points, One Texas Brokerage

MENAFN - PR Newswire): 5619 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, 27,092 square feet, 15.69 acres. The main home at the baronial, beloved Crespi Estate - described as "greater than Gatsby" - has been expanded brilliantly by Peter Marino and offers 10 bedrooms, a ballroom, conservatory, glass elevator, gym, sensory-deprivation float tank and two wine rooms. The grounds feature a guesthouse, pool house, tennis court, bocce-ball court and helipad.

$36,500,000 : 3711 Lexington Avenue, Highland Park, Dallas, 20,485 square feet, 1.06 acres. This magnificent English-style home offers four levels, multiple living and dining areas, a grand staircase, a basement-level catering kitchen and a spectacular, two-story great room with hand-carved walnut paneling and bookcases.

$32,500,000 : 4000 Euclid Avenue, Highland Park, Dallas, 23,114 square feet, 1.04 acres. This remarkable fusion of Italian and French style features floors of limestone reclaimed from French chateaux, six bedrooms, four laundry rooms, two offices, a Champagne-and-wine room and a commercial-sized elevator.

$17,500,000 : 1747 Leonard Street, Residence 2601, Dallas, 7,688 square feet, .83 acres. The full-floor Gallery Penthouse at HALL Arts Residences features walls of glass, 14-foor ceilings, 12-foot pocket doors, a wine cellar, two fireplaces and a sumptuous primary suite.

$14,900,000 : 1747 Leonard Street, Residence 2801, Dallas, 5,130 square feet, .83 acres. The full-floor Sky Terrace Penthouse at HALL Arts Residences, set to debut in late 2025, will feature soaring ceilings, a chef-grade kitchen and a jaw-dropping rooftop oasis with a private swimming pool and a trellis-covered seating area.

$10,995,000 : 1708 Oak Glen Lane, Westlake, 13,611 square feet, 1.2 acres. This Spanish-style manse offers a two-story office, a golf simulator and a gym with a fireplace. The outdoor luxuries include a putting green and two pools divided by a fire-and-waterfall feature.

$8,950,000 : 4404 Lorraine Avenue, Highland Park, Dallas, 6,925 square feet, .28 acres. Scheduled for summer 2025 completion, this Transitional beauty blends French elegance and modern luxuries, which will include an elevator, office, game room, bar and a pool with a spa and tanning ledge.

$7,200,000 : 2900 W. Kimball Road, Grapevine, 4,353 square feet, 9.75 acres. Willow Wood Horse Farm offers an unusually sleek, modernist home with a glass-walled rooftop viewing room, glass-and-steel spiral staircase and subterranean cinema, plus grounds that feature a koi pond, saltwater pool, horse barn and riding arena.

Explore all eight superluxury listings at briggsfreeman/blog.

All the properties, agents and world-class services of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty can be explored at briggsfreeman. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, founded in 1960, is part of the more than $40 billion Peerage Realty Partners family, the world's largest strategic investor in Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, and is a longtime affiliate of the $157 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of more than 26,100 agents in 1,100 offices across 84 countries and territories.

LINK TO BLOG POST WITH ALL LISTINGS

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected] , 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty