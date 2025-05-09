Abused Puppy 'Sweetpea' Receives Lifesaving Neurological Surgery At ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital In Palm Beach

"Sweetpea" and Her Rescuer Bonding

Abused Puppy Recovers After Surgery

Sweetpea Receiving Critical Neurological Care

Rescued puppy Sweetpea gets a second chance at life after undergoing critical neurological surgery at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Palm Beach.

- Dr. Stephen EverestROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital Palm Beach County is proud to share a story of survival, healing, and hope after a severely abused puppy , now named Sweetpea, underwent complex neurological surgery performed by our expert team to repair multiple skull fractures resulting from horrific abuse.A month ago, officers in Live Oak, Florida, responded to a call that led them to a heartbreaking scene: a young puppy, beaten to the brink of death. Sweetpea was found with multiple injuries with visible trauma around her eyes, ears, and nose. Police later arrested the individual who was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.Law enforcement contacted Livin' Like Larry Farm Sanctuary, based in Branford, Florida. The sanctuary's founder Krystal Ousley-Detty immediately stepped in and took personal responsibility for Sweetpea's care. She was transported to Oviedo Veterinary Hospital, where she received critical treatment and assessment of her injuries.Sweetpea had sustained 19 skull fractures, and her brain was dangerously swollen. Krystal, a former veterinary technician, understood the urgency and knew she needed to seek expert neurological care for such a complex case. Once Sweetpea's condition stabilized, Krystal drove to Palm Beach County for treatment at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital, renowned for its advanced specialty veterinary services. There, Sweetpea received coordinated care from a team of specialists, with neurology led by Dr. Stephen Everest, surgery led by Dr. Marcos Unis, and critical care led by Dr. Clayton Greenway.“Sweetpea suffered multiple displaced and comminuted skull fractures,” said Dr. Everest.“During surgery, we were able to reposition the largest, most displaced fragment and stabilize it with a titanium mesh implant to maintain positioning to help protect the brain.”At the time of surgery samples were collected of material surrounding the brain, which later confirmed the presence of bacterial meningitis. She started on a broad-spectrum antibiotic, but the following week she became lethargic and developed a fever. Dr. Everest was concerned about a possible resistant bacterial infection. To assess whether this showed obvious involvement of her surgical implant Dr. Everest recommended a repeat CT and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis. Fortunately, the implant wasn't showing obvious changes in imaging, however there was still concern for persistent meningitis and she was switched to another antibiotic.Despite these challenges, Sweetpea's condition is steadily improving.“Sweetpea is doing surprisingly well considering the trauma she's endured,” added Dr. Everest.“Her resilience is remarkable. She's become a bit of a celebrity in our hospital as many of our technicians have developed a connection with her. We'll continue monitoring her closely over the next several weeks.”Thanks to the unwavering support of Livin' Like Larry Farm Sanctuary, Sweetpea is well on her way to recovery.“I'm incredibly grateful to ACCESS for their outstanding care,” Krystal shared.“Dr. Everest is truly one of the most exceptional veterinary specialists I've ever encountered. His dedication to Sweetpea's recovery has been extraordinary-even rearranging his schedule on Easter Sunday to treat a serious infection. He's stayed in constant contact with me throughout this journey, which has meant the world.”Sweetpea's story is a powerful reminder of the importance of veterinary medicine, animal advocacy, and community action in the face of cruelty. ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital -Palm Beach County remains committed to delivering advanced, compassionate care to animals in their time of greatest need.About ACCESS Specialty Animal HospitalA.C.C.E.S.S., which stands for Access Critical Care Emergency and Specialty Services, is a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital with locations in Pasadena and Palm Beach County providing 24/7 emergency services and a wide range of specialty services including neurology, internal medicine, critical care, and surgery. ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital – Palm Beach County provides exceptional specialty veterinary care where pet owners and primary veterinarians have ACCESS to cutting edge medicine with the best doctors and support staff in a warm family environment. Committed to excellence in specialty veterinary medicine and education, ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital is a recognized teaching institution offering continuing education opportunities for veterinarians and first responders.

