U.S. Products To Provide Immediate Product Delivery And Support For Jon-Don Customers And Dealers

The U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands increase cleaning ability and reduce drying time 20 percent greater than any products on the market.

U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and

The Cobra Max 500 is a compact, portable, efficient extraction system that is designed to provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can clean and restore hard-to-reach surfaces carpet and upholstery.

Manufacturer Of Jon-Don Floor Care Extractors, Wands and Tools Will Directly Support Customers and Dealers in Response to Jon-Don's Closing of Operations

- Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning Extractors and the manufacturer of Jon-Don widely-sold Extractors, Wands and Tools, today announced that U.S. Products will now directly provide full support and sales of its floor cleaning products to Jon-Don customers and dealers.

This U.S. Products' immediate support of Jon-Don floor cleaning customers is based on reports today that the Jon-Don Company has informed all employees that it is ceasing operations as of May 9.

Jon-Don's customers and dealers of its (U.S. Products-manufactured) advanced floor cleaning Extractors, Wands and Tools can contact U.S. Products for support, sales and user information at +1-360-450-2712 or directly via email at ....

“We stand behind our U.S. Products Extractors, Wands and Tools that we've built and sold under the Jon-Don brand. Building service contractors and professional floor cleaning operations that have relied on Jon-Don can turn directly to us as their source of the industry's most powerful, portable, high-capacity floor cleaning solutions,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.“U.S. Products will deliver the most advanced, reliable floor care products and tools to Jon-Don customers.”

Jon-Don Customer and Dealer Support

U.S. Products will provide ongoing support and sales for existing Jon-Don (U.S. Products-manufactured) floor care Extractor, Wands and Tools customers. Professional floor cleaning contractors can also contact a regional U.S. Products Authorized Representative or Dealer via phone, email or contact form HERE ( ).

Current Jon-Don (U.S. Products-manufactured) floor care Extractor, Wands and Tools Dealers will also have access to expanded live sales support from U.S. Products' Jan-San Market Team, and can download new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos. Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information HERE.

“We have an immediate answer for former Jon-Don commercial customers and dealers: they can turn to U.S. Products for support, recommendations and sales of floor cleaning products that will do the job right the first time, quickly and effectively. We are here for them,” added Mr. Smalley.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: , or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

# # #

Sam Totah

Rebelcoms

+1 3608820410

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



U.S. Products is the leader in commercial Jan-San floor cleaning extractors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.