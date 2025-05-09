Dino Rizzo Highlights Support For Mothers And Widows This Mother's Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Church of the Highlands, led by Dino Rizzo, is honoring mothers, widows, and single moms this Mother's Day through initiatives across its 26 campuses.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Mother's Day approaches, Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and founder of Servolution, is once again drawing attention to the unique and heartfelt support the church extends to mothers, widows, and single women across its 26 campuses.

This year, the Church of the Highlands is hosting a special Widow's Brunch on May 3rd, a cherished annual tradition honoring the strength and resilience of widows in the community. Held simultaneously at all campuses, the event is designed to be a space of love, encouragement, and recognition for those who have experienced profound personal loss.

“Our heart is to recognize the courage of these women,” said Dino Rizzo.“Mother's Day is a beautiful celebration , but it can be a difficult time for some. We want every woman in our church family-whether a mom, a single mom, or a widow-to feel seen, loved, and supported.”

Beyond the brunch, each campus will set up dedicated information booths on Mother's Day to connect with single mothers and widows who may have unmet needs. These booths will offer prayer, encouragement, and opportunities for women to discreetly share practical needs-anything from home repairs to basic necessities.

“We believe the Church should be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Rizzo emphasized.“These booths are not just about gathering information-they're about relationships, about listening, and about showing up for people in tangible ways.”

The collected needs are carefully vetted and then addressed during Serve Day, an annual outreach initiative where church teams mobilize to serve communities across the region. Each campus takes ownership of meeting the specific needs identified in their local congregation, tailoring the support to the individual stories shared at the booths.

“Serve Day is one of the most powerful expressions of our faith in action,” Rizzo added.“It's where love becomes real. When a team shows up at a single mom's house to fix a broken fence or deliver groceries-those moments matter. They are reminders that no one is alone.”

In the lobbies of every Church of the Highlands campus on Mother's Day, women will be welcomed into spaces of prayer and community. From the brunch tables to the prayer corners, Dino Rizzo and his team are committed to creating a Mother's Day that honors every story.

“Every woman deserves to feel valued,” said Rizzo.“This is more than a celebration-it's a demonstration of God's love.”

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored "Serve Your City." Rizzo serves as the President of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

