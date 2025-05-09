Comerica Bank And Detroit Tigers Step Up To The Plate For Metro Detroit's Small Businesses

The Small Business of the Month receives in-game exposure on Comerica Park's LED ribbon boards and scoreboard, in addition to promotion on both Comerica and Tigers social media channels. Each small business participating receives suite access during the game to entertain clients, prospects or employees.

"We value small businesses and the extensive impact they have on our local economies," said Meghan Storey, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Michigan Director of Small Business Banking. "As we celebrate their successes and contributions to our communities, we want to further assist in their growth and reach by delivering valuable assets through our Small Business of the Month program with the Tigers at Comerica Park and on social platforms."

Rent A Bounce, based in Sylvan Lake, is a premier party rental company specializing in inflatables, tables, chairs, and tents for events big or small. The service area for Rent A Bounce reaches throughout Oakland county and areas in Wayne and Macomb counties. For more information, visit .

Additional Comerica Bank Small Business of the Month honorees include:



June 7 : Encore Commercial Products (Farmington Hills)

July 12 : Leonardo Marble & Granite (Wixom)

August 23 : Murray's Worldwide (Oak Park) September 20 : Doetsch Industrial Services (Warren)

Comerica's commitment to small business is enhanced through its partnerships with Detroit pro sports teams and allows small business customers to leverage valuable and unique resources to gain exposure, build their brand and reach larger audiences. In addition to the Small Business of the Month program with the Tigers at Comerica Bark that first began in 2021, the bank has also partnered with the Detroit Lions on the Comerica Bank Small Business of the Game since 2017 and with the Detroit Pistons via the SHOP313 PopUp Shops presented by Comerica Bank , which recently completed its second season.

Including those featured in upcoming Detroit Lions season, over 40 small businesses will be showcased through Comerica's partnerships with the Tigers, Lions and Pistons during 2025.

Furthermore, Comerica SmallBizCo-op® offers free radio advertising to Michigan small business customers during Detroit Tigers broadcasts.

On May 4, Comerica Bank announced it was taking a big swing during National Small Business Week (May 4-10) to support small business incubation by contributing $250,000 to community organizations located in five markets focused on entrepreneurial development, growth, education and empowerment. The five nonprofit organizations, each receiving a $50,000 contribution from Comerica Bank, include: Impact Ventures (Dallas, Texas), Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (Los Angeles, California), TechTown Detroit (Detroit, Michigan), Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (Houston, Texas), and Working Solutions CDFI (San Francisco, California).

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,300 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank .

