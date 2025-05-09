California Mille Returns To Northern California With Exclusive Tour Of Golden State's Most Scenic Roads

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chopard returned to the California Mille as "Official Timekeeper" in 2025. Chopard timepieces have long been an important part of motorsport, keeping track of lap times and keeping pace during time trial events like the original Mille Miglia.

This year's California Mille featured 80 cars and made its way through Northern California. The first day of the tour kicked off at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay before heading north through the Bay Area and on to Napa Valley wine country. Drivers enjoyed some of the best roads around the Santa Rosa region and along the coast before inland drives along Lake Berryessa and Clear Lake. The 5-day driving tour included 5-star luxury accommodations, exclusive collection tours and fine dining each evening.

This year, the California Mille helped raise more than $85,000 for non-profit organizations including the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund and CHP 11-99 foundation. Included in the giving were the proceeds of thrilling live charity auction of an exclusive painting commissioned from artist Brian Kesling, featuring the 2025 featured marque, the Ferrari 250.

For more details, visit CaliforniaMille and its Instagram feed or click here for more photos.

SOURCE Hagerty