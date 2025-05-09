Sanctuary Wealth Launches 1280 Financial Partners In $2 Billion Transition From UBS

1280 Financial Partners, with offices in Florida, Ohio and South Carolina, is the latest wirehouse team to choose Sanctuary's Partnered Independence model to accelerate its growth and better serve clients

Sanctuary makes minority investment in 1280 Financial Partners

MIAMI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes 1280 Financial Partners (1280 Financial) to its growing network of Partner Firms. The Forbes-recognized veteran team came together in 2021 to serve institutional and private clients. The former UBS-affiliated firm is tapping into Sanctuary's Strategic Capital Partnership program as they launch their new independent firm, which currently manages approximately $2 billion in total client assets.

1280 Financials' team, each with deep industry experience, is based in Fort Myers, Florida; Sandusky, Ohio; Augusta, South Carolina; and Miami, Florida. The impressive team includes:



Tom Burt CIMA®, CPM®, CFP®, CEPA®, ChFC®, CLU®, AIF®, Managing Partner, Sr Portfolio Manager

Duane Ohly CRPSTM, Managing Partner, & Sr Portfolio Manager

Charlie Todd CIMA®, CFP®, Managing Partner & Sr Portfolio Manager

John McGee CPM®, COO, Managing Partner & Sr Portfolio Manager

Brett Kinzel, Sr VP, & Sr Portfolio Manager

John Petracco, Sr VP & Sr Portfolio Manager

Carol Powell, Sr VP & Sr Portfolio Manager Richard Allen Flippo CRPSTM, VP & Wealth Advisor

Critical support staff, including Registered Wealth Associates Jennifer Woods , Rebecca Elder , Becky Pyburn and Melanie Woods , round out the 1280 Financial team.

"1280 Financial conducted deep due diligence over several years before selecting Sanctuary as their strategic partner," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth . "They wanted a proven and vested partner with deep experience in transitioning top-performing wirehouse teams to independence. They required the most cutting-edge technology available and a partner with both the will and the wherewithal to address complex client opportunities. Having solved for the needs of over 120 teams transitioning to independence, Sanctuary has built the most expansive platform in the industry without giving up our exclusive and dynamic culture. We're honored to have 1280 Financials' trust and confidence as they unlock the asset that they've built over their storied careers."

Private client, institutional and insurance expertise

The two teams that originally formed 1280 Financial are based in Fort Myers, Florida, and Sandusky, Ohio. The 1,280 miles between the office locations gave the firm its name.

The firm has amassed a proven record of accomplishment by providing tailored advice and solutions through a value proposition focusing on service, performance and a unique investment philosophy that builds portfolios for wealthy clients from the ground up. Private clients include HNW and UHNW individuals, families, athletes, entertainers, entrepreneurs and corporate executives.

The Institutional Consulting Division of 1280 Financial provides asset management for insurance, corporate, government, non-profit and endowment clients.

"As a fast-growing, multi-generational team with complex platform needs and a passion for delivering a superior client experience, my partners and I were extremely thorough and deliberate when making the decision to launch our own firm," said Mr. Burt . "Each of our advisors had a broad set of opportunities in front of them and their own personal criteria to make this move together. Finding a partner who could satisfy our collective requirements was not easy. We explored the gamut and kept returning to Sanctuary."

"A mature, stable and proven firm, that is creative, flexible and nimble, Sanctuary is the ideal partner," he added. "They understand our goals and offer tools, resources and talent to help us achieve them. Like us, Sanctuary is not one size fits all and has different affiliation options available. In contrast to the wirehouse environment we left, we are no longer employees trying to fight for our clients while competing against shareholder interests. Sanctuary has proven to be just as relentless in their commitment to serve us as we are in serving our clients and it's great to have a partner who is as focused on growing our enterprise value as we are."

1280 Financial is recognized for its Insurance, Captive and Reinsurance expertise. The team offers customized asset allocations for Captive insurance companies' operating pledge and trust accounts, utilizing institutional-quality investments. With deep experience in insurance company investments, the 1280 Financial team is well-positioned to provide highly specialized guidance and easy and efficient execution solutions and will work with Sanctuary to offer these services to others within the network of partner firms.

"Elite practices are drawn to our approach because it rewards those with the confidence to bet on themselves-building equity and autonomy without interference or competing agendas-and with 1280 Financial, we didn't just admire their conviction, we matched it with our own capital, taking a minority stake in the firm," added Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth . "We've established a reputation as innovative problem solvers. As part of the 1280 Financial launch, Sanctuary can now formally offer captive insurance solutions rarely available in the independent space. Our platform was built one Partner Firm at a time to capitalize on complex client opportunities. When we expand our offering for one Partner Firm, the others benefit as well, whether they choose to engage directly or partner with a subject matter expert in the network."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth) is the advanced platform for elite advisors with the entrepreneurial spirit to build, own and create lasting equity in their practices while delivering clients the tailored service they deserve. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru Independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 120 partner firms in 30 states nationwide, with approximately $50 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED