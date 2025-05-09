Standard Bots Expands Production Facility And Unveils New 30Kg Payload Robot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 16,000 sq ft factory in Glen Cove, NY, doubles production capacity and reinforces Standard Bots' position as a leading American robot manufacturer

GLEN COVE, N.Y., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Bots , a fast-growing American robotics company, has launched an expanded production facility in Glen Cove, New York, this month. The new 16,000-square-foot factory doubles the size of its previous Long Island location, cementing Standard Bots' status as one of the few companies manufacturing robots at scale in the United States. This expansion aligns with the company's unveiling of a new 30kg payload, 2m reach robot at The Automate Show, showcasing its commitment to advancing automation technology.

“This new facility marks a pivotal moment for Standard Bots as we scale to meet growing demand for American-made robotics,” said Evan Beard, Co-Founder & CEO of Standard Bots.“We're thrilled to debut both our expanded factory and our latest innovations at Automate.”



At The Automate Show, Standard Bots will demonstrate its in-house-developed physical AI, a groundbreaking technology designed specifically for its robots and powered by the NVIDIA Isaac platform. This AI enables users to teach robots tasks through demonstration, eliminating the need for traditional coding or programming. Then users can annotate and augment their demonstration data through NVIDIA Isaac Sim , a reference application built on NVIDIA Omniverse for rapid deployment. Having undergone extensive private beta testing, this end-to-end model will be released to a broader audience in 2025, promising to simplify automation for thousands of complex processes previously out of reach through conventional robotics. Alongside this, the company will unveil its new 30kg payload, 2m reach robot. This model combines collaborative features-such as a compact footprint, user-friendly programming, and advanced safety-with robust specifications suited for heavy-duty tooling and large workpieces, a combination highly valued across industries like automotive, aerospace, and logistics. Notably, Standard Bots offers this American-built robot at a more competitive price than its rivals, strengthening its market position.

The robotics industry is poised for significant growth, with the International Federation of Robotics reporting that global robot installations in manufacturing rose by 31% in 2022 alone.“Robotics has been the unlock for the repatriation of manufacturing, but the potential has been hindered by two major barriers: cost and flexibility,” said Quentin Clark, Managing Director of General Catalyst .“We look forward to supporting Standard Bots and seeing how their technology will open up new possibilities for robotics across American manufacturing."

Standard Bots invites the public to celebrate this milestone at a grand opening event on June 12 at the new Glen Cove facility. Interested attendees can contact Alex Thesken at ... for more details or to RSVP.

About Standard Bots

Standard Bots is a leading American robot manufacturer dedicated to making robots simple so humans can do more. Headquartered in Glen Cove, NY, Standard Bots designs and assembles industrial robots in the USA that are bolstered by programming software and AI training models developed in-house to provide a robust physical AI platform to the world. The company has received over $63M in funding led by General Catalyst with participation from Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund and Samsung Next.

Standard Bots is building the critical infrastructure for the robotics revolution, empowering every business to shape the future of work.

Media Contact

Alex Thesken

Marketing Manager, Standard Bots

(513) 330-4748

...