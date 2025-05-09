Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (the“Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors held at the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025 are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Malcolm Cockwell 11,366,194 99.69% 35,273 0.31% Heather Fitzpatrick 11,382,141 99.83% 19,326 0.17% Karen Oldfield 11,341,310 99.47% 60,157 0.53% Erika Reilly 11,384,294 99.85% 17,173 0.15% Bruce Robertson 11,369,229 99.72% 32,238 0.28% Adam Sheparski 11,315,994 99.25% 85,473 0.75%

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 775,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's primary business is forest management and the production of timber products, including softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian also generates income through other operations, including real estate and environmental solutions.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

