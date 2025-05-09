FASHION INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (FIT) HOSTED 2025 FUTURE OF FASHION RUNWAY SHOW PRESENTED BY MACY's

The Runway Show Featured FIT's Award-Winning Fashion Design BFA Graduates

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) showcased the exceptional creativity of its students at the annual Future of Fashion runway show presented by Macy's , held on the college's campus in New York City. The event featured visionary and innovative looks made by a select group of graduating students from FIT's Fashion Design BFA program.

The 2025 Future of Fashion runway show-featuring 82 designs -celebrated the work of 67 students . The looks were inspired by personal stories and anecdotes that addressed themes such as sustainability, technology, cultural heritage, and more. The five concentrations include knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, children's wear, and special occasion.

"For four years, our graduating designers have honed their skills and refined the tools they needed to best channel their creativity – and we are able to witness first hand, the results of those efforts," said FIT President Joyce F. Brown . "At FIT, our graduating BFA students do not just turn in final exams, they craft beautiful designs that come to life on the runway, right before our eyes. Each year, the Future of Fashion show gives budding designers a unique opportunity to demonstrate for the world what they can achieve when their passion and training are synchronized and jointly applied."

The runway looks were selected by a group of distinguished judges, including FIT alumnus Joe Ando-Hirsh , fashion designer and actor; Kevin Bass , senior associate of programs and Fashion Calendar at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA); Edmundo Castillo , fashion accessories designer; Hollis L'Estrange Daniels , design director, Macy's; Vanessa Friedman , fashion director and chief fashion critic, The New York Times; Kelly Geib , account executive, Avalon Apparel; Phillip Lim , fashion designer and creative director; FIT alumna Rebecca Moses , international fashion designer and author; and Dr. Valerie Steele , director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT (MFIT).

For the fourth consecutive year, Macy's was the lead sponsor of the show. Through Macy's social purpose platform, Mission Every One, the brand recognized the outstanding skills of graduates with two awards, uplifting and empowering the next generation of designers, trendsetters, and retailers through its Future of Style Fund (FoSF). The Macy's Capsule Collection winner, Khoboso Nale , will gain real-world experience by working alongside Macy's executive mentors at retail and manufacturing locations. The collaboration will culminate in the production and sale of Nate's collection under Macy's private label BAR III, available at the Macy's Herald Square flagship and select stores nationwide.

The Macy's Empowered Design Award , which honors a student who powerfully conveys their inspiration through a final design, was awarded to Allison Margaret Smith .

"This spring, Macy's is proud to partner with FIT and the Future of Fashion runway show to empower young designers through Mission Every One," said Emily Erusha-Hilleque , senior vice president of Private Brands for Macy's . "The creativity and dedication on display at last night's runway show illustrate our commitment to empower the next generation of designers."

"The continued support from Macy's exemplifies the industry influence on and investment in new talent," said Dean of FIT's School of Art and Design Troy Richards . "Our students benefit from the mentorship and opportunities that Macy's provides, enriching the Fashion Design curriculum at FIT."

In preparation for the runway show, students collaborated with leading designers who served as critics throughout the spring semester, offering expert insight across the five areas of concentration. The distinguished critics included Frederick Anderson , fashion designer, founder of Frederick Anderson (sportswear); Esé Azénabor , owner and creative director for Esé Azénabor (special occasion); Ronnie Golden Engle , fashion stylist (sportswear); Sally LaPointe , fashion designer (sportswear); FIT alumnus B Michael , fashion designer (special occasion); Dushane Noble , head of design, women's, Theory (knitwear); Albino Riganello , creative director, HERA (sportswear); Judi Rosen , owner and designer for Judi Rosen New York (sportswear); Bridget Stapleton , design director, G&W Industries (children's wear); Celina Szado , multidisciplinary designer and creative director (sportswear); Felicia Lynch , knitwear designer, KHAITE (knitwear); Tina Wilson , intimate apparel designer (intimate apparel); and Bonnie Young , ready-to-wear fashion designer, founder, BY. Bonnie Young (sportswear).

Thirteen students were honored as Critic Award winners and recognized with distinction during the runway show. The 2025 recipients are Alexandra Dayton (sportswear), Evelyn Hernandez (sportswear), Leyi Huang (special occasion), Lauryn Ilasco (knitwear), Hannah Kisilevich (intimate apparel), Paris Liu (knitwear), Leah Robinson (children's wear), Allison Margaret-Smith (sportswear), Yuval Sorotzkin (special occasion), Burak Turp (sportswear), Yuxiang (Peter) Xiong (sportswear), Xiangyu Yang (sportswear), and Geonhyung Yu (sportswear).

A special website dedicated to the Future of Fashion features the student portfolios, including stylized images of each look from the show, as well as details about the judges, critics and FIT's Fashion Design program.

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing almost 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Norma Kamali, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Stephen Burrows, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of ELLE.

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories, and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated Macy's small format stores. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose-to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

