REI's Anniversary Sale Set For May 16-26
Highlights include:
-
30% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear (excluding bikes)
20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes
25% off all Smartwool clothing and accessories
20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
25% off all Hydro Flask drinkware, kitchenware and accessories
Save $100 on Garmin inReach Mini 2 and all fenix 8 watches
15% off all BOTE SUP boards and accessories
25% off selected gear from Big Agnes, Black Diamond, Coleman, Exped, Kelty, NEMO, Therm-a-Rest and more
25% off selected clothing from Cotopaxi, Fjällräven, KUHL, Outdoor Research, prAna, The North Face and more
25% off selected footwear from Altra, Danner, KEEN, La Sportiva, Oboz and more
REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% off one online REI Outlet item from May 16-26 by using coupon code "ANNIV2025."
The REI Anniversary Sale is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy year-round benefits , including access to the co-op's used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services; annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases; extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year; free U.S. standard shipping, and more. REI Mastercard cardmembers earn 5% in REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards on all REI purchases, including Anniversary Sale purchases.
About REI Co-op
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.
SOURCE REI Co-op
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment