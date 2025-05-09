Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
REI's Anniversary Sale Set For May 16-26

2025-05-09 12:16:02
Highlights include:

  • 30% off REI Co-op brand clothing and gear (excluding bikes)
  • 20% off all Co-op Cycles bikes
  • 25% off all Smartwool clothing and accessories
  • 20% off all Thule and Yakima racks, roof boxes and rack accessories
  • 25% off all Hydro Flask drinkware, kitchenware and accessories
  • Save $100 on Garmin inReach Mini 2 and all fenix 8 watches
  • 15% off all BOTE SUP boards and accessories
  • 25% off selected gear from Big Agnes, Black Diamond, Coleman, Exped, Kelty, NEMO, Therm-a-Rest and more
  • 25% off selected clothing from Cotopaxi, Fjällräven, KUHL, Outdoor Research, prAna, The North Face and more
  • 25% off selected footwear from Altra, Danner, KEEN, La Sportiva, Oboz and more

REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% off one online REI Outlet item from May 16-26 by using coupon code "ANNIV2025."

The REI Anniversary Sale is a great time to become a member to enjoy deeper deals during the event. Members who join the co-op for a one-time $30 fee enjoy year-round benefits , including access to the co-op's used gear and trade-in program called Re/Supply; discounts on shop services; annual member reward of 10% back on eligible purchases; extended satisfaction guarantee window of one year; free U.S. standard shipping, and more. REI Mastercard cardmembers earn 5% in REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards on all REI purchases, including Anniversary Sale purchases.

About REI Co-op
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 25 million members who expect and love the best quality gear and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many stores across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at REI , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits . REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.

