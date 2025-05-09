THE NOBLEMAN FORT WORTH, TAPESTRY COLLECTION BY HILTON AND DUCHESS RESTAURANT OPENS IN FORT WORTH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed by Jeff Blackman of Bedford Lodging, the property wraps a collection of 153 guest rooms and suites - a compilation of 121 guest rooms and 32 extended stay suites with kitchenettes - around the restored fire station structure that functions as the heart of the hotel, housing guest check-in, communal areas, game spaces, and Duchess.

"The Nobleman Hotel and our Duchess restaurant will be stylish and approachable additions to the Near Southside neighborhood," says Blackman. "We want to be a destination for the weekend traveler, for those visiting our renowned medical district, for business purposes, and to serve as a new, consistent dining spot for our local residents - we want to be the go-to neighborhood place."

Hotel amenities include a pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and 2,000 square feet of meeting and outdoor event spaces, along with terraces. Further enhancing the guest experience, the culinary concept Duchess is found in the historic fire station building at street level, setting the tone of the property with an energetic and lively atmosphere.

Owner Blackman enlisted consultant chef Casey Thompson - known for her career at The Mansion Restaurant in Dallas that eventually led to multiple appearances on Top Chef - to concept Duchess' breakfast and dinner menus and to source an executive chef (to be named at a later date). Duchess will feature approachable New American cuisine with a Texas influence and driven by seasonal ingredients. From starters such as fried Texas burrata and crispy chicken parm burgers to mains like ricotta gnudi and the lucky pig, Duchess will become a desired culinary addition to Fort Worth's growing epicurean scene.

In partnership with Lucchese Bootmaker, the Duchess bar program will feature a tequila-based specialty cocktail, Lucchese Craftsman. The iconic bootmaker is also elevating the bar dining experience with their signature branded leather coasters and a Lucchese boot display.

The Nobleman's spacious communal areas, rooms, bar and restaurant are designed by Kathy Moran-Clarson, owner of KMC&A Design. The hotel's arrival experience in the 1911 building is enhanced with the revitalized staircase - including the actual fireman's pole - and a lobby with restored white tiled walls and brass accents. Public gathering areas offer a welcoming atmosphere with a focus on local materials and craftsmanship, while luxury outdoor spaces are outfitted with fireplaces, greenery, heaters, misters and leisure activity spaces.

The Nobleman Hotel and the Duchess identities were created and brought to life by Ashlar Projects' co-owners Brooke Hollis Hortenstine and Missy Wyszynski - the hotel and restaurant logos, messaging, menus, social media, visuals and more. Kansas-based Crossland Construction provided construction services, and the national hospitality management company, Crestline Hotels and Resorts, will manage the property.

The Nobleman Hotel is located at 503 Bryan Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104. For more information, please visit .

