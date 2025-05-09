LIM College Holds 2025 Commencement At Lincoln Center

Herrera-Garcia told the graduates, "Greatness comes with a great deal of humility and hard work. Remember the importance of working as a team and always lead with empathy. Being humble can be your greatest asset. If you spend most of your time being passionate about what you do, respect and admiration will follow."

She continued, "Never measure your success by someone else's progress. We all have different paths and journeys in this business and just because you don't get there fast, it does not mean you are not on your way."

Recalling her own career journey in the business of fashion, Herrera-Garcia noted that, "There were countless dues paid, many sleepless nights, working relentlessly with my teams to meet deadlines and having my collections ready for runway, market weeks, and European market presentations. One of the milestones of my career was helping John Varvatos launch his brand and seeing it become a household name and reach the highest level of success. John became a mentor and a friend for many years, and I am forever grateful to him."

In his address to the Class of 2025, LIM College President Ron Marshall talked about the importance of having "grit," defined as the combination of passion and perseverance, saying, "Throughout the year, I meet students and families and hear about the incredible circumstances that bring students to LIM, the obstacles that had to be overcome, and the sacrifices made to get you to our college. Some of you, like me, are the first in your families to pursue a college degree. Some of you came halfway across the world. Some of you worked jobs-maybe more than one-while you earned your degree."

Marshall continued, "As opposed to other more traditional colleges, students come to LIM knowing that their purpose and their passion is fashion. We may never know the depth of challenges you have faced, but we do know that you have persevered through it all. Grit is going to set you apart from others who have not discovered their passion, let alone had that passion fuel their every action day after day."

Velissa Vaughn, w ho earned a Master of Professional Studies degree from LIM in 2016 received the Shining Star Alumni Award. Vaughn is the Owner and Founder of JXV Collective , as well as the founder of H.E.R. Tunnel , formerly known as @WNBATunnel. Brandon Smithwrick from the Class of 2018 received the Rising Star Alumni Award. Smithwrick is Director of Content at Kickstarter.

Emaan Choudry of Portland, Oregon was the undergraduate Class of 2025 student speaker and Jade Black of Montreal, Canada was the graduate Class of 2025 speaker.

Dr. O'Rita Johnson was posthumously awarded the Adrian G. Marcuse Award for Teaching Excellence. Named in honor of LIM College's president from 1972-2002, this award is given to a faculty member who performs in exemplary fashion in the classroom and consistently embodies the College's core values. The much-beloved Dr. Johnson, who passed away earlier this year, was the Assistant Director of LIM's Math Center and a faculty member in the Arts & Sciences department. Dr. Johnson's son was present on stage to accept the award.

LIM College's 2025 Commencement ceremony will be available for on-demand viewing at:

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College focuses on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Michael Kors, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Spotify, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nike.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM College