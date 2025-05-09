Women-Led Legal Team At Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.® Prevails Over Mercedes-Benz In Landmark Lemon Law Ruling

Prestige Legal Solutions

LemonLaws

Michelle Yang, Esq. and Armig Khodanian, Esq.

All-female team at Prestige Legal Solutions triumphs over Mercedes-Benz, closing a three-year legal fight with a major win.

- PLS Founder and Managing Partner, Michelle Yang, Esq. LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An all-female team of attorneys at Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.(PLS) , the powerhouse firm behind LemonLaws , achieved a major legal win as their 3-year battle finally came to a conclusion on April 4, 2025 by defeating two summary judgment motions filed by Mercedes-Benz in a case involving the purchase of a dealer demonstrator vehicle. The over $250,000 settlement win against one of the world's largest automakers underscores the strength and precision of PLS's litigation strategy.This pivotal case was brought and argued by a female team of attorneys who demonstrated relentless dedication, legal creativity, and a deep commitment to justice. Leading the team on this groundbreaking litigation were Michelle Yang, Esq. and Armig Khodanian, Esq., Managing Partners of Prestige Legal Solutions , one of the nation's fastest-growing, women-led firms specializing in lemon law, and the driving force behind LemonLaws. As Mercedes-Benz refused to offer a reasonable settlement during this 3-year legal battle, PLS remained resolute when fighting for their client. This underscores the critical importance of having strong legal representation when facing powerful manufacturers that do not prioritize consumer interests.The case, which has been litigated for over three years, centers on a developing area of law with a split in legal authority. At stake was whether a Mercedes-Benz dealer-owned demonstrator vehicle, previously used by dealership employees before being sold to a consumer, qualifies for protection under California's lemon law. Mercedes-Benz claimed the vehicle was“used” and therefore not subject to certain consumer protections. The court's decision to deny both motions represents a key win for consumers and could influence similar cases statewide.“This case is about more than just one car, it's about protecting consumers from unfair practices, even when they're up against a global brand,” said PLS Founder and Managing Partner, Michelle Yang, Esq.“We've been fighting this battle for three years, and this ruling shows that persistence and principle still matter in the courtroom.”Fueled by their commitment to consumer protection, PLS is expanding beyond California to ensure that consumers across the country have access to the advocacy they deserve. The recent growth of PLS into Washington state reflects their dedication to standing up for consumer rights on a larger scale.PLS' advocacy extends beyond the courtroom as General Partners, Michelle Yang, Esq. And Armig Khodanian, Esq. took their voices to the California state capitol, speaking directly with lawmakers and senators to push back against the changing legal landscape of consumer protection laws. These changes, backed by auto manufacturers, are eroding consumer protection laws and placing a greater burden on everyday people seeking justice.PLS Managing Partner, Armig Khodanian, Esq. added,“It's not every day you take on a powerhouse like Mercedes-Benz and come out on top, especially in a case where the legal landscape is still evolving. This win is meaningful, but having three young women lead the charge makes it truly powerful.”This victory sends a strong message: consumers have rights and those rights don't disappear just because the other side has deep pockets.Case number 01252391 took place in Orange County, California Superior Court.About Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.(PLS)Prestige Legal Solutions (PLS), the powerhouse firm behind LemonLaws, is one of the nation's fastest-growing, women-led firms specializing in lemon law. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PLS has earned a stellar reputation for its 100% success rate and fearless approach to taking on and winning cases against major auto manufacturers.Driven by a client-first philosophy and supported by a team of over 100 legal professionals, PLS is redefining the legal experience by making the process seamless, transparent, and stress-free. PLS is relentless in its pursuit of justice and financial recovery for its clients. Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, the firm has grown to serve clients in over 115 jurisdictions across California and has recently expanded its lemon law consumer protection practice to Washington State.Prestige Legal Services (PLS), parent company to LemonLaws, is located at 6420 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 200 in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at plsfirm or visit LemonLaws, to learn how PLS can help you.

Rebecca Turk

SPIN PR Group

+1 310-663-0595

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.