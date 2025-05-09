Louisville Squash +: Empowering Louisville, KY Youth Through Squash & Education

Louisville Squash + is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Louisville, KY working to make the sport of squash more accessible to the community.

- Kay Zee SitsheboLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Louisville Squash + , a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Louisville, KY is working to make the sport of squash more accessible to the community, one child at a time. They offer fully sponsored squash clinics after school and on weekends, but what sets them apart as a non-profit squash organization is their commitment to the academic and personal growth of their players. Louisville Squash + is an affiliate of Louisville Collegiate School and the Louisville Community Squash Center , which sponsors the use of their courts for the free programs that the organization hosts.While squash is a relatively unfamiliar sport to people in the Midwest, interest is growing. Louisville Squash + focuses on providing equal opportunities for youths from all walks of life, and works to inspire their students to build their character with the foundations of the program: commitment to personal goals, confidence, work ethic, mental and physical strength, and accountability.Executive Director and Coach Kay Zee brings years of experience and insight to his role as both teacher and player. Talking about the benefits of the sport, Kay Zee explains,“Squash is one of the healthiest sports that you can do, in my opinion, and kids can really benefit from starting early. Since it was added to the LA28 Olympics and will be played at the Universal Studios, we think it's a great time to start spreading awareness for the sport and bringing it into more community circles.”Louisville Squash + recently launched a brand-new website where interested parents and students can learn more and contact the organization about their program. Additionally, donations can now be made directly through the website for anyone interested in helping Louisville Squash + continue to inspire Louisville youth to develop character and the skills needed to become outstanding citizens. Contributions help to fund the costs of court rentals, equipment, maintaining their coaching staff, and other expenses that help keep the Louisville Squash + program free for Kentuckiana youths.ABOUT LOUISVILLE SQUASH +Louisville Squash + is one of the only squash organizations in Kentuckiana that offers accessible training opportunities to kids as young as 7-8 years old. They work to provide physical and educational training and materials that may otherwise not be available to their students. One of the organization's primary objectives is to ensure that all Louisville Squash + students get the chance to be high-performers on and off the court.Coach Kay Zee says about the organization,“We believe that, in order to be the best, you have to train better than the rest. We keep true to this mantra as it motivates each individual to be the best version of themselves. This is so important for the kids to experience early, and that's who we care about. Louisville Squash + brings the community together with the transformative power of squash and helps Kentuckiana youths grow into the confident, responsible citizens we know they can be.”ABOUT COACH KAY ZEECoach Kay Zee Sitshebo has a love for empowerment through sports because of his personal experience with it. Born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa, Coach Sitshebo was the first graduate of the Egoli Youth Empowerment Program in 2013, a program similar to Louisville Squash +, where he was introduced to the sport of squash. Before moving to Indianapolis in 2014, Kay Zee continued to compete on the squash court while also coaching for high schools and giving back to his community in South Africa. He holds a Culinary Arts degree as well as a BA in Hospitality & Tourism Management.His achievements include:-- Egoli Squash Team Captain, 2013-- Represented Gauteng Province in the U19 Provincial Championship, 2013-- Providence Academy High School Squash Coach-- Hahn Cup Winning Team Member, 2015-- Purdue Squash Club President-- Highest U.S. Squash Rating of 5.03-- Honeywick fall Classic Squash Champion, 2015-- Team Great Lakes Player vs. Naval Academy, 2016, 2017, and 2018Coach Sitshebo aims to empower youth by establishing and nurturing a sporting community that admires change and believes in the advantages of sporting activities. In addition to Louisville Squash +, Kay Zee is also Assistant Director, Assistant Facility Manager, and Assistant Squash Coach of Louisville Community Squash

