Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shareholders’ Meetings Of 9 May 2025


2025-05-09 12:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release
Regulated Information
Antwerp, 9 May 2025, 18:00 CET

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') held today its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meetings (the 'Shareholder Meetings') in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 9 April 2025.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and the (re-)appointment of the independent directors and auditor.

Dividend

The annual shareholder's meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 90,061,329.06 which corresponds to an amount of EUR 3.3 per share in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2024 and approved to delegate the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the board of directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders' Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

- 21 May 2025: Ex-date dividend 2024

- 22 May 2025: Record date dividend 2024

- 23 May 2025: Payment date dividend 2024

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Special Shareholders' Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

For further information, please contact:

Piet Van Geet Martijn Vlutters
Chief Financial Officer VP – Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 37 Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33
E-mail: ... E-mail: ...


ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 380 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2024, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.8 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.4 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit :

Attachment

  • 2025.05.09_VGP 2024_AGM_SGM_Decisions_EN

MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109529331

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search