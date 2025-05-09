Shareholders’ Meetings Of 9 May 2025

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') held today its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meetings (the 'Shareholder Meetings') in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 9 April 2025.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and the (re-)appointment of the independent directors and auditor.

Dividend

The annual shareholder's meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 90,061,329.06 which corresponds to an amount of EUR 3.3 per share in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2024 and approved to delegate the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the board of directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders' Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

- 21 May 2025: Ex-date dividend 2024

- 22 May 2025: Record date dividend 2024

- 23 May 2025: Payment date dividend 2024

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Special Shareholders' Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

