Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of March 31, 2025


2025-05-09 12:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of March 31, 2025

CLICHY – April 07, 2025

Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of March 31, 2025, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 41,621,162 shares, representing:

  • 59,778,576 voting rights,
  • 59,483,209 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

CONTACTS

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Michèle Ventura
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 79 31 50 37
... 		Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...

Apolline Celeyron
Senior Communications Manager
+33 6 13 63 44 43
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2025 Net Sales April 23, 2025
Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025
First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

Attachment

  • BIC_Voting rights_MAR25

MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109529329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search