Singauto Establishes China Headquarters In China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 8, 2025, SingAuto and the Management Committee of Shanghai Lin-Gang Special Area officially signed the investment agreement for the“SingAuto China Headquarters and New Energy Commercial Vehicle Parts KD Manufacturing and Export Base Project”, and establishing SingAuto's China Headquarters and global R&D KD center in Shanghai's Lin-Gang Special Area.

Standing Committee of the Municipal Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Mr. Chen Jinshan, Party Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Lin-gang New Area, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, warmly welcomed the attending guests from SingAuto, along with other visitors, Mr. Wu Xiaohua, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Lin-Gang Special Area Management Committee, In-charge from the High-Tech Division and Lin-Gang International Development Company, Mr. Liu Wei, Member of the Standing Committee and Vice Governor of Fengxian District, Mr. Gong Wei, Vice President of Lin-Gang Group, Mr. Zhou Linkun, Chairman of Lin-Gang Fengxian Company, Mr. Liu Yuqiang, Chairman of SingAuto, Mr. Chen Xuefeng, CEO of SingAuto, Mr. Xi Jiawei, Co-Founder of SingAuto and Junwon Energy-Saving Technology Co., Ltd, Mr. Wang Dayong, Co-Chairman of GSR Venture, Datuk' Sri Paul Chong, Global Entrepreneur Partner of ARC Group, Mr. Liang Yangbing, Co-Founder of SingAuto and Executive Vice President of Haidilao, Mr. Wu Ya and Mr. Liang Yongjian, Co-Founders of SingAuto, Mr. He Bingao, Chairman of Ningbo Jinhui Yinan Investment Management Co., Ltd, Ms. Zhang Mengjiao, General Manager of the Financial Department of Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology, Mr. He Song, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology, all attended the signing ceremony.

As outlined in the plan, SingAuto will establish a“three-in-one” industrial base integrating R&D, production, and supply chain management in Lin-Gang. Once the project is put into production, it will have the export capacity of 50,000 sets of vehicle body structure and 30,000 sets of KD assemblies. Moving forward, the production capacity will meet the demands for cold chain logistics upgrades in over 30 countries worldwide.

In China, Shanghai is the largest automobile import and export hub, with automobile foreign trade accounting for approximately 70% of the country's total vehicle foreign trade. The establishment of SingAuto's global R&D KD center not only facilitates the transportation of products to target markets, reducing logistics costs and meeting regional demands, but also significantly enhances supply chain responsiveness, enabling the company to gain a competitive market advantage. According to forecasts, the global cold chain logistics equipment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of over 12% from 2025 to 2030. This development enables a dual empowerment of“global technology + regional adaptation”.

In order to accelerate the implementation of the project, the Management Committee of Shanghai Lin-Gang Special Area made a dedicated visit to SingAuto's Middle East office in March this year. Both parties deepened their consensus on areas such as cold chain transportation, green energy application and other fields, aiming to develop safe, intelligent and environmentally friendly cold chain logistics solutions.

As a hub for China's new energy vehicle industry, the Shanghai Lin-Gang Special Area has attracted more than 200 industry leading companies, including Tesla and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL). SingAuto will leverage Lin Gang's mature industrial ecosystem and collaborate with regional enterprises to drive innovate in both technology R&D and application scenarios to jointly promote the upgrading of the new energy intelligent commercial vehicle industry.

