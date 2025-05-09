Hundreds Of Service Dogs To Receive Complimentary Sight-Saving Eye Exams And Total Health Check-Ups At Medvet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet Cincinnati is providing complimentary eye exams in the month of May to service and working animals as part of the annual ACVO/EPICUR Service Animal Volunteer Eye Screening. Additionally, the hospital located at 3964 Red Bank Road in Fairfax, OH will offer free total health check-ups to service dogs on Sunday, May 18. Eye exams and total health screenings are by appointment and only available to service animals.

Eye health is critical for the safety of the animals and their handlers. This philanthropic event provides free ocular screenings to qualifying formally trained service and working animals, and some qualifying assistance and therapy animals, each May by members of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO®) who choose to volunteer their time and resources. More than 86,000 sight-preserving eye exams have been provided.

Board-certified Veterinary Ophthalmologist, Vanessa J. Kuonen Cavens, DVM, MS, Diplomate, ACVO has participated in the ACVO ®/Epicur National Service Animal Eye Exam Event at MedVet Cincinnati for more than a decade. Her annual participation has improved health and averted potential diseases for thousands of service animals living in Cincinnati and surrounding areas.

Eye health can also impact an animal's overall health and wellbeing, which is why MedVet Cincinnati created the total health check-up. This year on May 18, in addition to an eye exam, service dogs will receive a general exam and be evaluated by experts, most of whom are board-certified, in cardiology, dentistry, and orthopedics for free.

Service animals must be“active working animals” that are certified through a formal training program or organization or currently enrolled in a formal training program that provides documented proof of certification. The training organization could be national, regional, or local in nature. Active working animals include guide, hearing assistance, drug detection, police/military, search and rescue, therapy and disability assistance animals. More qualification details are available at .

For more information about the event, including appointment availability and other details, call MedVet Cincinnati directly; 513.561.0069.

About MedVet

MedVet is the largest independent veterinarian founded, owned, and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and our MedVet caregivers. Our empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped us become the preferred choice for high-quality, compassionate care, and we're proud to provide more than 500,000 patient visits each year in communities throughout the United States. You can learn more about MedVet by visiting medvet.com.

