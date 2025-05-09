(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

PRESS RELEASE

May 9, 2025

RENAULT GROUP STRENGTHENS VALUE SHARING THROUGH EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP



With the 4 th edition of its employee share ownership plan, Renaulution Shareplan, Renault Group reaffirms its ambition to build an inclusive and participative company model. As of December 31, 2024, employees held 5.63% of the company's share capital.

In 2025, the Group will grant 3 free shares to eligible employees in 30 countries 1 and offer the opportunity to purchase shares on preferential terms in 24 countries 2 . The reference share price for this plan has been set at €44.76. With a 30% discount, employees will be able to subscribe at a preferential price of €31.34, along with an additional employer contribution.



Boulogne-Billancourt, May 9, 2025 – For the fourth year in a row, Renault Group is renewing its employee share ownership plan. This initiative reflects the Group's commitment to strengthening value sharing with its employees and involving them more closely in its performance and long-term strategy.

A broadly accessible initiative

Nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 30 countries will receive three free shares, granted unilaterally by the company with no investment required. This employee share ownership program builds on the previous initiatives launched since the start of the Renaulution. By placing employees at the heart of this approach, the Group reaffirms both its social commitment and its belief that employees are key drivers of its long-term success.

Shares at a preferential price

From May 12 to May 30, 2025, eligible employees in 24 countries will have the opportunity to purchase Renault S.A. shares at a preferential price of €31.34, thanks to a 30% discount applied to the reference price of €44.76. This discount applies to all shares subscribed as part of the plan.

An additional company contribution further enhances the offer: for the first share purchased, each employee will receive three free shares. This means that for an investment of €31.34, the employee will receive a total of 7 shares (representing a value of €313.32 based on the reference price), of which 6 are offered by Renault Group - a gross benefit of €281.98.

In accordance with applicable regulations, each employee's investment is capped at 25% of their estimated gross annual salary for 2025.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

...





RENAULT GROUP PRESS CONTACT

Florentina Deca

+33 6 32 13 69 15

...







About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Mobilize – and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information:

1 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, South Korea, Croatia, Spain, France, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The offer in Morocco remains subject to approval from the market authority.

2 Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

Attachment

20250509_EN_Renault Group employee share ownership 2025