TYR Sport Expands Roster With Signing Of Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr

"Tia isn't just rewriting the record books-she's redefining the limits of human potential," said Matt DiLorenzo , CEO of TYR Sport. "Her grit, versatility, and unwavering pursuit of greatness embody everything TYR stands for. We're thrilled to have her join Team TYR and push the boundaries of performance together."

Toomey-Orr's influence spans far beyond the CrossFit arena. From competing on the Olympic stage to recently taking on HYROX - where she set a new women's Pro Doubles World Record. Toomey-Orr continues to prove herself as a transcendent athlete. Her ability to evolve, compete, and dominate across disciplines underscores the relentless spirit she brings to the TYR family.

"I've always admired TYR from afar," said Toomey-Orr . "Their passion for performance, innovation, and commitment to providing athletes with the best gear is what sets them apart. It's the kind of support that helps you show up, push hard, and give your best every single day. TYR is constantly pushing the limits, creating top-tier gear, and standing by their athletes every step of the way which made joining the TYR family an easy decision. I'm beyond pumped to be part of a brand that truly lives and breathes excellence."

Away from the competition floor, Toomey-Orr leads by example. She co-owns PRVN Fitness-a world-class training platform and affiliate gym in Nashville-with her husband and coach, Shane Orr. As an entrepreneur, mother, and mentor, she continues to inspire and elevate a global community of athletes through resilience, humility, and heart.

This partnership marks a pivotal chapter in TYR Sport's continued commitment to supporting trailblazing athletes who challenge convention, shatter records, and shape the future of sport.

About TYR Sport

Named after the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, TYR is built on commitment and discipline. For over 35 years, TYR has pushed the boundaries of innovation, helping athletes reach their full potential. From record-breaking swimwear to high-performance footwear, TYR is the choice of champions.

SOURCE TYR