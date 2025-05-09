Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such

The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) by members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Bavarian Nordic A/S. For members of the Board of Directors, the RSU's were awarded as part of their remuneration for 2022, and in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 5, 2022. The transaction reported for President & CEO, Paul Chaplin concerns the vesting of RSUs awarded in 2022 as part of a retention scheme established in 2021, and the transaction for Chief Operating Officer, Russell Thirsk concerns the vesting of RSUs awarded in 2022 as part of a sign-on bonus. The three-year vesting period for the RSUs has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares have been met.