Indian Carriers Cancel Flights To 24 Airports Till May 15 As Tensions Flare Up

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Indian carriers on Friday announced that flights to 24 airports had been cancelled till May 15, following a notification from aviation authorities on the continued closure of multiple airports in the country.

Keeping the escalating India-Pakistan conflict in mind, the government has extended the closure of 24 airports till May 14.

Air India said its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot – "are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates".

"Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations," said the airline.

Low-cost airline IndiGo said that in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, "please be advised that all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 0529 hours on 15th May 2025 due to temporary airport closures: Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh".

The airline further stated that these precautionary measures have been instituted with "your safety and security as our highest priority. We remain fully committed to providing you with unwavering support while navigating this situation together".

As tensions flare up between India and Pakistan, at least 11 per cent of the daily domestic air traffic has been affected following the shutdown of 24 airports in the country.

According to industry data, average daily domestic flights dropped from 3,265 in April to 2,907 (as of May 8). Nearly 670 airline routes will be affected over May 9-10. This includes 334 incoming and 336 outgoing flights across the 24 airports that have been shut, according to FlightRadar24 data.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has advised all airlines and airports in the country to strengthen security measures. "Due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country are encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding. Check-in will close 75 minutes before departure," said Air India.