Archer To Open Second Manufacturing Plant In Los Angeles To Meet Surging Demand For Meat Stick Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The explosive growth of our meat stick products made increasing our production capabilities essential, and doing this in Los Angeles was an intentional choice," said Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. "Our founding principle has always been that supply chain ownership is crucial for maximizing margins and ensuring quality control, as evidenced by our jerky business. This expansion represents our next strategic step to vertically integrate our fastest growing product line."

The need for additional production capacity comes as Archer's 90% year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category's 5.8% growthi, demonstrating the company's strong market performance. As consumer demand grows for clean-ingredient, protein-rich and convenient snacks, Archer has positioned itself at the forefront of this expanding segment. The company has seen explosive performance across its product portfolio, particularly in meat sticks. Archer's meat stick sales grew by 187.4%, making the company one of the primary drivers of the overall meat stick category's growth ii.

The new facility will nearly double Archer's overall manufacturing capacity and will be primarily focused on producing Archer's extensive lineup of meat sticks. This will improve the company's flexibility and speed to market as well as provide synergies for training and development with Archer's existing facility located in San Bernardino, CA. The Vernon plant will exclusively produce meat sticks while the San Bernardino plant will continue to produce both jerky and meat sticks.

Purpose-built for meat processing and previously operated by Farmer John for 90 years, the Vernon facility is nearly 140,000 square feet and capable of both processing and packaging. It is slated to be fully operational in early September 2025.

Committed to supporting Los Angeles, Archer already employs over 150 Californians in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in San Bernardino and expects to add more than 200 jobs at the Vernon facility, with initial hiring and onboarding to begin this summer. In April, Archer announced its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Dodgers, further evidence of its commitment to the local community.

About Archer

Archer is one of America's leading clean ingredient meat snack brands crafted with only all-natural and grass-fed proteins and real, premium ingredients for extraordinary taste – never any fillers or junk. Because no-brainer, no-compromise, deliciously satisfying protein snacks are for anyone, and any moment, Archer offers a robust line of convenient meat snacks, including grass-fed Beef Jerky, all-natural Turkey Jerky, Zero-Sugar Jerky, Meat Sticks in 1oz and mini sizes, Smoked Sausages, and more, in savory and culinary-inspired flavors.

Archer meat snacks are available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Hudson News and many more. To learn more about Archer, visit archerjerky, or follow the brand on Instagram (@ArcherJerky), Facebook , or LinkedIn . Long live real meat.

i SPINS, Total U.S., latest 24 weeks ending 12/19/24

ii SPINS, MULO & Natural, Latest 24 weeks ending 12/29/24

