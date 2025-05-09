Green Relief Health Expands Telehealth Access To 300+ New Locations

Dr Nawrocki

- Dr. Lauren NawrockiBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Relief Health , a leading medical spa founded by Dr. Lauren Nawrocki, DNP, has announced a significant expansion of its telehealth services, now reaching more than 300 locations across Maryland and Delaware.This development marks a major milestone in Green Relief Health's mission to deliver accessible, patient-centred care in medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone, and advanced wellness solutions.Expanding Access Across Maryland and DelawareThe expansion of Green Relief Health's telehealth network addresses the growing need for high-quality healthcare and functional wellness services in both urban and rural communities.With many areas facing provider shortages and patients encountering barriers to in-person care, telehealth has emerged as a vital tool for bridging gaps and ensuring continuity of service.Green Relief Health's telehealth platform now connects patients in Maryland and Delaware with over 300 additional locations, including underserved and remote regions.Through this initiative, patients can access medical weight loss, wellness therapies, and hormone replacement therapy from the convenience of their homes.This expansion also supports the growing demand for specialized services such as testosterone replacement and peptide therapy in Baltimore, ensuring these offerings are available to a broader population.Meeting Community Needs with Innovative SolutionsThe telehealth expansion comes at a time when healthcare access disparities remain a pressing issue, particularly in rural and underserved communities.By removing geographic barriers and leveraging digital health technologies, Green Relief Health is positioned to serve a diverse patient base, including those with mobility limitations and individuals seeking discreet, personalized care.The rollout includes:. Virtual consultations. Remote access to hormone replacement therapy for men and women. Online scheduling for genetic testing. Ongoing patient support and follow-up through secure telehealth channelsThis comprehensive approach not only enhances convenience but also promotes continuity of care for patients who may otherwise face long travel distances or wait times for in-person appointments.A Commitment to Personalized, Patient-Centered CareDr. Nawrocki added,“This expansion is not just about technology-it's about ensuring every patient receives the individualized attention and expertise they deserve, whether they are seeking genetic consultations or wellness therapies.”Impact and Community ResponseSince the launch of the expanded telehealth services, Green Relief Health has observed increased engagement from patients seeking functional wellness treatments. The ability to have remote access to cosmetic enhancements has been particularly well-received, with patients highlighting the convenience and privacy of virtual appointments.Community partners and local healthcare providers have also noted the positive impact of Green Relief Health's presence in new locations, citing improved access to care and a wider range of treatment options for residents.About Green Relief HealthFounded by Dr. Lauren Nawrocki, DNP, Green Relief Health is a premier medical spa offering cosmetic injectables, Cosmetic enhancements, botox , microneedling, IV therapy , and more. Green Relief Health's team of experienced professionals delivers customized aesthetic and wellness solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centred care, Green Relief Health continues to set new standards in medical aesthetics and telehealth.

