Dubai-Based Index & Cie Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary, Showcasing Growth In Regional Wealth Management Industry

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Index & Ci , an independent, Dubai-based boutique wealth and asset management firm, proudly marks a decade of dedicated service in the financial sector. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has steadily grown, developing a strong presence in the region while maintaining its commitment to providing bespoke investment solutions. Operating under the regulation of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Index & Cie remains distinguished by its independent structure, proprietary research capabilities, and client-focused portfolio management strategies.

Over the past decade, Index & Cie has built a reputation for tailoring solutions that meet the unique goals, preferences, and risk tolerances of each client. Whether working with individual investors, family offices, or institutional entities, the firm's personalized approach ensures that every client receives the highest standard of investment management services.

“Our structure empowers us to deliver customized and bespoke solutions tailored to the distinct needs and requirements of our clients,”said.“At Index & Cie, we are dedicated to delivering the utmost quality of investment services across the diverse Middle Eastern market.”

The firm's anniversary comes at a time when the regional wealth management and asset management industries are experiencing significant momentum. According to a recent report by Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI), Abu Dhabi's property transactions surged by a third in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting robust investor confidence and expanding capital flows into the UAE. This growth mirrors broader trends across the GCC, where the wealth management sector is expected to see continued expansion, fueled by economic diversification initiatives, an influx of foreign investment, and a growing high-net-worth population.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular, are seeing an increase in demand for specialized asset management services as family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and private investors seek tailored strategies that align with their long-term financial goals. The UAE's wealth management market alone is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7% through 2028, highlighting the strong potential for firms like Index & Cie to continue thriving.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we are proud to be part of the UAE's dynamic financial landscape,”.“The region's steady economic progress and investment opportunities provide an ideal environment for innovative asset management practices, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the dedication and excellence they have come to expect.”

Looking ahead, Index & Cie plans to deepen its regional engagement by expanding its investment research initiatives and introducing new customized portfolio strategies that reflect emerging opportunities in the Middle Eastern markets.

For more information about Index & Cie and their range of services, please visit