Erin Keller Joins Southern Turf Co.'S President's Club For Outstanding Sales Achievement

- Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Turf Co. is proud to announce that Erin Keller, a standout Turf Advisor in the Austin market, has earned a place in the company's prestigious President's Club in recognition of her exceptional sales performance and customer service.Erin's journey with Southern Turf Co. began uniquely - she was originally a client before joining the team. What started as a personal experience quickly evolved into a new career path in artificial turf installation , where her natural talent, work ethic, and connection with clients became impossible to miss."Erin did not intend for this to be her career when she first started with us, but it became quickly apparent to all of us, and to her, that she was a natural," said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co. "Her charisma, wit and humor make her a customer favorite."Erin's dedication has helped numerous homeowners and businesses transform their outdoor spaces with durable, low-maintenance artificial turf installation solutions. Her ability to understand client needs and deliver consistently excellent results has made her a key part of Southern Turf Co.'s continued growth in Central Texas.Membership in the President's Club is one of the highest honors at Southern Turf Co., awarded to Turf Advisors who achieve landmark sales while upholding the company's commitment to quality and service.About Southern Turf Co.Southern Turf Co. specializes in high-quality artificial turf installations designed for durability, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance. Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services several 17 metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Nashville and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit .

