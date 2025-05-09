AKH01 ESG - Key Information Relating To Full Redemption Of Bond Loan

FORNEBU, Norway, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Horizons ASA

ISIN for bond loan: NO0010923220

Original maturity date: 15 August 2025

New maturity date: 23 May 2025

Redemption price: 100.37 % per cent. of the Nominal Amount (plus accrued and unpaid interest on the redeemed amount)

Other information: The issuer has in a letter to Nordic Trustee (the Bond Trustee) notified that the Issuer will exercise the call option to redeem all of the outstanding bonds in accordance with the Bond Terms. The record date will be 21 May 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

