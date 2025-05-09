Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Correction: AB Akola Group Investors Calendar For The 2025


2025-05-09 10:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group updates 2025 Investor Calendar and revises the date of the Investor Webinar from August 21, 2025 to August 22, 2025

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025:

February 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
February 20, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
May 21, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
May 22, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 20, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 22, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
Week 41 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
November 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
November 20, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...


