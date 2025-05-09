Medical Devices Distribution Deals Trends Report And Directory 2016-2025 By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus, And Technology Type
This report contains a comprehensive listing of distribution deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Distribution Deals in Medical Devices provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution deals from 2016 to 2025.
- Understand deal trends since 2016 Browse distribution deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus, and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Summarized Chapters Overview:
- Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 offers an overview and detailed analysis of distribution trends, discussing the merits of different types of deals. Chapter 3 outlines the structure of distribution deals. Chapter 4 reviews notable distribution deals since 2016, listing them by headline value. Chapter 5 presents a detailed listing of the top 25 most active distribution dealmakers, with each deal title linking to online deal records.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of distribution deal
2.3. Trends in distribution deals since 2016
2.3.1. Distribution dealmaking by year, 2016-2025
2.3.2. Distribution dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025
2.3.3. Distribution dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025
2.3.4. Distribution dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025
2.3.5. Distribution dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025
2.4. Reasons for entering into distribution partnering deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Distribution agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top distribution deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
Deal directory
- Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 3D Systems AccuTec Blades Adeor Medical Advanced Aesthetic Technologies Ambu Aptar Pharma Arjo Avita Therapeutics Baxter International Biocomposites Boston Scientific Cardinal Health Cerner China National Biotec Group Coala Life DexCom Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Elesta Endologix EvoEndo FlexDex Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals Glaukos Hamamatsu Photonics Helius Medical Technologies Henry Schein ImpediMed Inspira Technologies Johnson & Johnson Keystone Dental Lumina Therapeutics MedOptix Mindray North America MyndTec Nidek Medical Products Nuvectra Olympus OrthoPediatrics Philips Prevail Therapeutics ResMed Siemens Healthineers Sterigenics Teleflex Terumo TherapeuticsMD Vapotherm Vaxart Varian Medical Systems Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment