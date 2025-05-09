Morgan County, West Virginia, Selects Indigital For Next Generation 911 Core Services

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan County has selected INdigital as its Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) provider for 911 service delivery, marking a key advancement in modernizing local emergency response capabilities.

INdigital's NGCS solution will provide reliable, resilient, and advanced emergency communications, enabling first responders to quickly and accurately address community needs. This partnership highlights Morgan County's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that enhance public safety.

Marshall Younker, Director at Morgan County Emergency Communication Center, stated, "We look forward to working with INdigital. The enhanced GIS addressing accuracy and availability of the MEVO phone system were significant factors in our decision. Additionally, INdigital's capability for text-to-911, including translations for over 100 languages, greatly expands our community's accessibility to emergency services."

MEVO is an independent backup and disaster recovery solution for 911 call handling, providing continuity and reliability during service interruptions or emergencies. Unlike legacy 911 systems, which are limited in handling modern digital communications, NG911 leverages advanced IP-based technology to support multimedia, text, and enhanced location services, significantly improving emergency response capabilities.

"We are honored to support Morgan County in upgrading their emergency response infrastructure," said Eric Hartman, Executive Vice President at INdigital. "Our robust NG911 solutions are tailored specifically to ensure communities like Morgan County are prepared to handle emergencies with greater reliability and effectiveness."

The implementation of INdigital's NGCS will facilitate improved call routing accuracy, multimedia emergency communications capabilities, and enhanced interoperability among local public safety agencies.

For more information about INdigital and their Next Generation 911 services, visit indigital .

About INdigital

INdigital provides Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions with a focus on reliability, security, and innovation. With a nationwide footprint, INdigital delivers mission-critical technology to support PSAPs, first responders, and emergency communications centers.

SOURCE INdigital

