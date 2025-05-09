Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Distribution Deal Trends Report And Directory 2020-2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2020-2025" has been added tooffering.The report contains a comprehensive listing of distribution deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Distribution Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution deals from 2020 to 2025.



The report provides access to distribution deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The initial chapters of this report introduce the content, providing orientation on distribution dealmaking. Chapter 1 offers an introduction, while Chapter 2 explores trends and the merits of various deal types. Chapter 3 outlines the structure of distribution deals. Chapter 4 reviews leading deals since 2020, organized by headline value. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers with easy access to deal records. Finally, Chapter 6 categorizes deals by company, therapy, and technology, providing comprehensive insight into deal terms.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of distribution deals

2.3. Trends in distribution deals since 2020

2.3.1. Distribution dealmaking by year, 2020-2025

2.3.2. Distribution dealmaking by phase of development, 2020-2025

2.3.3. Distribution dealmaking by industry sector, 2020-2025

2.3.4. Distribution dealmaking by therapy area, 2020-2025

2.3.5. Distribution dealmaking by technology type, 2020-2025

2.3.6. Distribution dealmaking by most active company, 2020-2025

2.3.7. Attributes of pure distribution deals

2.3.8. Attributes of distribution in multi-component deals

2.4. Aligning partners to make the distribution agreement work

Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Distribution agreement structure

3.3. Distribution rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top distribution deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Distribution deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Distribution deals with contracts 2020-2025

Deal directory



Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Aimmune Therapeutics

Almirall

AmerisourceBergen

Baxter International

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cardinal Health

Cipla

Curium Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Grifols

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bayer

Moderna

Biocon

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen

AbbVie

Biogen

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Baxter Healthcare Medtronic

