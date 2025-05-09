Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Distribution Deal Trends Report And Directory 2020-2025
The report contains a comprehensive listing of distribution deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Distribution Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution deals from 2020 to 2025.
Distribution Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2020 Browse distribution deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
The report provides access to distribution deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report introduce the content, providing orientation on distribution dealmaking. Chapter 1 offers an introduction, while Chapter 2 explores trends and the merits of various deal types. Chapter 3 outlines the structure of distribution deals. Chapter 4 reviews leading deals since 2020, organized by headline value. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers with easy access to deal records. Finally, Chapter 6 categorizes deals by company, therapy, and technology, providing comprehensive insight into deal terms.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in distribution dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of distribution deals
2.3. Trends in distribution deals since 2020
2.3.1. Distribution dealmaking by year, 2020-2025
2.3.2. Distribution dealmaking by phase of development, 2020-2025
2.3.3. Distribution dealmaking by industry sector, 2020-2025
2.3.4. Distribution dealmaking by therapy area, 2020-2025
2.3.5. Distribution dealmaking by technology type, 2020-2025
2.3.6. Distribution dealmaking by most active company, 2020-2025
2.3.7. Attributes of pure distribution deals
2.3.8. Attributes of distribution in multi-component deals
2.4. Aligning partners to make the distribution agreement work
Chapter 3 - Overview of distribution deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Distribution agreement structure
3.3. Distribution rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
Chapter 4 - Leading distribution deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top distribution deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Distribution deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Distribution deals with contracts 2020-2025
Deal directory
- Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by companies A-Z Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - distribution dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Adial Pharmaceuticals Aimmune Therapeutics Almirall AmerisourceBergen Baxter International Boehringer Ingelheim Cardinal Health Cipla Curium Pharma Endo Pharmaceuticals Ferring Pharmaceuticals Genentech Grifols GSK Johnson & Johnson Lilly Merck & Co. Novartis Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Bayer Moderna Biocon AstraZeneca Bristol Myers Squibb Amgen AbbVie Biogen Alexion Pharmaceuticals Vertex Pharmaceuticals Janssen Pharmaceuticals Eli Lilly and Company Gilead Sciences Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Sun Pharmaceutical GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Illumina Thermo Fisher Scientific IQVIA Syneos Health Baxter Healthcare Medtronic
