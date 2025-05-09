INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of XP Inc. - XP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of XP Inc. (“XP” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether XP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled“XP's (Nasdaq: XP) Entire Profits Are Dependent on What Insiders Call a 'Madoff-Like Ponzi Scheme'”. The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that XP“is running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients, which are funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits.”

Following publication of the report, XP's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 5.48%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025.

