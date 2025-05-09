Fairmint Introduces First Fully Onchain And Open Cap Table Infrastructure

Regulatory-compliant onchain cap table solution enhances settlement efficiency and operational transparency for private securities markets.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmint today announced the launch of its enterprise-grade onchain infrastructure for cap table management and private securities administration . The solution provides private companies with a comprehensive, onchain platform for equity issuance, ownership verification, and compliant transfer of private securities.

The infrastructure implementation coincides with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce's regulatory framework announcement on May 8, 2025, which outlined potential pathways for regulated entities to leverage distributed ledger technology in securities markets.

"After extensive development and regulatory engagement, Fairmint has created a onchain equity infrastructure designed to address the significant operational inefficiencies in private markets," said Joris Delanoue, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fairmint. "Our solution enables private companies, market participants and financial institutions to reduce settlement times, minimize operational friction, and maintain comprehensive audit trails while ensuring full regulatory compliance. This advancement represents a meaningful step forward in streamlining private securities administration by optimizing intermediary processes and reducing transaction complexity."

Addressing Market Inefficiencies

The private securities market, valued at approximately $6 trillion according to industry estimates, continues to operate through fragmented systems and manual processes that increase operational risks and constrain liquidity. Industry analysis indicates that traditional securities transfers in private markets typically require 15-30 days to complete, with average transaction costs representing 2-5% of deal value. Fairmint's solution addresses these market inefficiencies through:



Standardized Onchain Infrastructure : Implementing programmable smart contracts that maintain ownership records while automatically enforcing transfer restrictions and compliance requirements

Enhanced Settlement Efficiency : Reducing transaction processing time from weeks to seconds while maintaining comprehensive audit capabilities

Institutional Controls : Providing permissioned access through role-based security protocols that ensure information is accessible only to authorized parties, issuers, transfer agents, broker-dealers and investors. Regulatory Integration : Maintaining compliance with applicable securities regulations through programmatic enforcement of transfer restrictions

"Our technology implemented delivers immediate operational benefits to market participants while establishing a foundation for potential future market developments," noted Thibauld Favre, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Fairmint. "Our infrastructure significantly reduces administrative overhead while enhancing transparency and data integrity across private securities operations."

Regulatory Framework Alignment

Fairmint 's infrastructure aligns with Commissioner Peirce's recently outlined framework for "enabling firms to deploy new products and services in a streamlined fashion while maintaining compliance with market integrity conditions."

Operating as a registered SEC Transfer Agent since 2023, Fairmint is actively pursuing broker-dealer licensing to expand its service offerings within regulated securities markets.

About Fairmint, Inc.

Fairmint, Inc. provides infrastructure for onchain equity management, enabling efficient issuance, administration, and compliant transfer of private securities. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre, Fairmint serves private companies, financial institutions, and market participants seeking to enhance operational efficiency in private securities markets. Fairmint operates as a registered U.S. Transfer Agent and is headquartered in New York, NY.

