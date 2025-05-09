Vertafore Names XPT Specialty As The 2025 Speed To Market Innovator

InsurTech leader and wholesaler partner on integrations that drive speed to market

DENVER, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, recognized XPT Specialty with its 2025 Speed to Market Innovator Award during the InsurTech leader's annual user conference, at Accelerate, powered by NetVU.

The award celebrates managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesale brokers who are at the forefront of accelerating the delivery of insurance products into the marketplace through strategic integrations across Vertafore's ecosystem of solutions.

XPT Specialty is a wholesale brokerage and binding firm that connects insurance professionals with specialized solutions across multiple industries. They were nominated for working closely with Vertafore to build deep technology connections that accelerate their speed to market. XPT has led the way as an early tester and adopter for numerous initiatives, such as the integration between AIMTM and SurefyreTM to facilitate faster quoting and a better experience for retail agencies.

With input from technology innovators like XPT, Vertafore supports faster speed to market for more than 18,000 MGA, MGU and wholesale programs, leveraging purpose-build solutions like MGA SystemsTM, AIM, ImageRight® and Surefyre.

"At XPT Specialty, innovation and collaboration aren't just buzzwords-they're fundamental to how we operate and succeed. We believe technology should make complex tasks simpler, empowering our teams to serve retail agents, carriers and other partners faster and better," said Ed Forer, chief administrative officer at XPT Specialty. "Receiving the Speed to Market Innovator Award is affirmation that we're effectively delivering solutions that not only help us, but drive efficiency across the wholesale industry."

"XPT has been an outstanding collaborator in connecting the full power of our solutions to enable MGAs and wholesalers to respond quickly to market needs," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "We're proud to honor their leadership, their spirit of innovation and their commitment to our industry."

