Industrial Mold Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Asia Pacific Leads The Charge, Global Growth Driven By Automotive Applications And Metal Molds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Mold Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added tooffering.This report describes and explains the industrial mold market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The global industrial mold market reached a value of nearly $50.6 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $50.6 billion in 2024 to $71.18 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.06%.

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2029 and reach $97.69 billion in 2034. Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth, rise in demand for consumer electronics and rising disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were labor shortages. Going forward, increasing industrialization, increasing construction activities, and expansion of the automotive industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the industrial mold market in the future include fluctuations in raw material prices. The global industrial mold market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.4% of the total market in 2023. Mold-Masters Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 0.47% share of the market, followed by MISUMI Group Inc. with 0.37%, Plastikon Industries Inc. 0.30%, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. with 0.26%, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. with 0.22%, Synventive Molding Solutions. with 0.20%, DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft with 0.17%, Milacron LLC. with 0.15%, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG with 0.12% and Trumpf SE + Co. KG with 0.12%.

The industrial mold market is segmented by material into metal, plastics, glass, and rubber. The metal market was the largest segment of the industrial mold market segmented by material, accounting for 43.95% or $22.24 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the metal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial mold market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 7.38% during 2024-2029. The industrial mold market is segmented by application into manufacturing, automotive, and other applications.

The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the industrial mold market segmented by application, accounting for 49.71% or $25.15 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial mold market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.58% during 2024-2029.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial mold market, accounting for 48.66% or $24.62 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the industrial mold market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.10% and 11.93% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.10% and 7.75% respectively.

Major Market Trends



Revolutionizing Rubber Injection Molding With Intelligent Automation

Automated Solutions Are Transforming The Industrial Mold Industry

Innovative Molding Technologies Transforming Manufacturing Efficiency and Sustainability

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Advanced Molding Solutions Strategic Investments Are Shaping The Future of Molding Operations

Key Mergers and Acquisitions



Blackford Capital Acquires Industrial Molding Corp. to Expand Davalor Mold's Capabilities

The Heico Companies Acquires Versatile Mold and Design Inc.

Century Mold Company Inc Strengthens Automotive Sector Presence With IIM Acquisition

Continental AG Expands Mold-Making Capabilities With EMT Puchov Acquisition

Plastifab Acquired MoldPro

NISI Industries Acquired Cast Products Inc (CPI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation Acquired MoldPro Tektite Industries Acquires C&M Mold and Tool to Strengthen Manufacturing Edge

Companies Featured



Mold-Masters Ltd.

MISUMI Group Inc.

Plastikon Industries Inc.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Synventive Molding Solutions

DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft

Milacron LLC.

Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG

Trumpf SE + Co. KG

Falcon Plastics

A1 Moulds

Australian Tooling Solutions

Rilong Mold Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Huangyan JMT Mold Co., Ltd.

TK Group

Mold-Tek Technologies

Vesuvius

A. P. Moller-Maersk (Mold Division)

PT. Sinar Mas Plastics

PT. Cipta Moulding

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Mold Division)

Toyo Mokei Co., Ltd.

Daewon Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Precision Machinery

Fu Yu Corporation Limited

Fastech Integrated Solutions, Inc.

Sunningdale Tech Ltd.

Chien Yih Machinery Co., Ltd.

YIZUMI

Hsin Yung Chien Co., Ltd.

Hochschule fur Technik und Wirtschaft (HTW)

IMTEC

Brink B.V.

Groupe Plastivaloire

KraussMaffei Group

Promatrix

Rosti Poland

Husqvarna Group

Haitian UK

Fyous

Hexagon AB

PulPac

Continental AG

Hammonton Mold Inc.

Mold - Tech Standex Bohemia s.r.o.

Ewikon Moulding Technology s.r.o.

DPK Morava

Alfa Plastik, a.s.

Engel CZ s.r.o.

Stueken s.r.o.

Continental

Michigan's PCS Co.

Norlen Incorporated

Kennametal

Husky Technologies

CMC Microsystems

Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd

Apf Villeneuve Inc

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Plastikon Industries

Carling Technologies

Maxcess

Pro Spot International Inc

J&K Tool Company

BICO Steel

General Motors

FBT Inc

Macrodyne Technologies Inc

Glider Guard Tool & Die Inc

Berger Precision Ltd

Ford Motor Company

D&H Industries

Pelican Products

Heyco-Werk USA Inc

Stratasys

Carr Lane Mfg. Co

Cast Products Inc. (CPI)

Milacron LLC

Versatile Mold and Design Inc

Century Mold

Raise 3D Technologies, Inc

Ryerson Holding

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Berry Global

EVCO Plastics

Plastimet S.A.

Gerdau

ROMI S.A.

MCC (Multi-Color Corporation)

Inyecciones Plasticas S.A.

Fergoplas SAS

FIASA

Silgan Holdings

Trumpf

UBE Corporation

Rosti Group

Injequaly

Holcim Group

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. (APICO)

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC)

In-Mold Label (IML)

Zim Mold

Kadril Mold

Saudi Mold Factory

Al Yamamah Steel Industries

Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO)

MKM Mold

Teknik Mold

Al Harbi Plastic Mold

Moldmaster

Next Generation Recycling

Baires Plastics

R.A. Moulds & Dies

Polymers & Industrial Molds (PIM)

Pinnacle Moulds Toolroom Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Industrial Mold Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900