Industrial Mold Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Asia Pacific Leads The Charge, Global Growth Driven By Automotive Applications And Metal Molds
This report describes and explains the industrial mold market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The global industrial mold market reached a value of nearly $50.6 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $50.6 billion in 2024 to $71.18 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.06%.
The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2029 and reach $97.69 billion in 2034. Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth, rise in demand for consumer electronics and rising disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were labor shortages. Going forward, increasing industrialization, increasing construction activities, and expansion of the automotive industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the industrial mold market in the future include fluctuations in raw material prices. The global industrial mold market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market.
The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.4% of the total market in 2023. Mold-Masters Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 0.47% share of the market, followed by MISUMI Group Inc. with 0.37%, Plastikon Industries Inc. 0.30%, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. with 0.26%, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. with 0.22%, Synventive Molding Solutions. with 0.20%, DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft with 0.17%, Milacron LLC. with 0.15%, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG with 0.12% and Trumpf SE + Co. KG with 0.12%.
The industrial mold market is segmented by material into metal, plastics, glass, and rubber. The metal market was the largest segment of the industrial mold market segmented by material, accounting for 43.95% or $22.24 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the metal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial mold market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 7.38% during 2024-2029. The industrial mold market is segmented by application into manufacturing, automotive, and other applications.
The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the industrial mold market segmented by application, accounting for 49.71% or $25.15 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial mold market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.58% during 2024-2029.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the industrial mold market, accounting for 48.66% or $24.62 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the industrial mold market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.10% and 11.93% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.10% and 7.75% respectively.
Major Market Trends
- Revolutionizing Rubber Injection Molding With Intelligent Automation Automated Solutions Are Transforming The Industrial Mold Industry Innovative Molding Technologies Transforming Manufacturing Efficiency and Sustainability Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Driving Advanced Molding Solutions Strategic Investments Are Shaping The Future of Molding Operations
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Blackford Capital Acquires Industrial Molding Corp. to Expand Davalor Mold's Capabilities The Heico Companies Acquires Versatile Mold and Design Inc. Century Mold Company Inc Strengthens Automotive Sector Presence With IIM Acquisition Continental AG Expands Mold-Making Capabilities With EMT Puchov Acquisition Plastifab Acquired MoldPro NISI Industries Acquired Cast Products Inc (CPI) Ryerson Holding Corporation Acquired MoldPro Tektite Industries Acquires C&M Mold and Tool to Strengthen Manufacturing Edge
Companies Featured
- Mold-Masters Ltd. MISUMI Group Inc. Plastikon Industries Inc. Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. Synventive Molding Solutions DMG Mori Aktiengesellschaft Milacron LLC. Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG Trumpf SE + Co. KG Falcon Plastics A1 Moulds Australian Tooling Solutions Rilong Mold Co. Ltd. Taizhou Huangyan JMT Mold Co., Ltd. TK Group Mold-Tek Technologies Vesuvius A. P. Moller-Maersk (Mold Division) PT. Sinar Mas Plastics PT. Cipta Moulding Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Mold Division) Toyo Mokei Co., Ltd. Daewon Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Hanwha Precision Machinery Fu Yu Corporation Limited Fastech Integrated Solutions, Inc. Sunningdale Tech Ltd. Chien Yih Machinery Co., Ltd. YIZUMI Hsin Yung Chien Co., Ltd. Hochschule fur Technik und Wirtschaft (HTW) IMTEC Brink B.V. Groupe Plastivaloire KraussMaffei Group Promatrix Rosti Poland Husqvarna Group Haitian UK Fyous Hexagon AB PulPac Continental AG Hammonton Mold Inc. Mold - Tech Standex Bohemia s.r.o. Ewikon Moulding Technology s.r.o. DPK Morava Alfa Plastik, a.s. Engel CZ s.r.o. Stueken s.r.o. Continental Michigan's PCS Co. Norlen Incorporated Kennametal Husky Technologies CMC Microsystems Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd Apf Villeneuve Inc Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Plastikon Industries Carling Technologies Maxcess Pro Spot International Inc J&K Tool Company BICO Steel General Motors FBT Inc Macrodyne Technologies Inc Glider Guard Tool & Die Inc Berger Precision Ltd Ford Motor Company D&H Industries Pelican Products Heyco-Werk USA Inc Stratasys Carr Lane Mfg. Co Cast Products Inc. (CPI) Milacron LLC Versatile Mold and Design Inc Century Mold Raise 3D Technologies, Inc Ryerson Holding Silgan Holdings Inc. Berry Global EVCO Plastics Plastimet S.A. Gerdau ROMI S.A. MCC (Multi-Color Corporation) Inyecciones Plasticas S.A. Fergoplas SAS FIASA Silgan Holdings Trumpf UBE Corporation Rosti Group Injequaly Holcim Group Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. (APICO) Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) In-Mold Label (IML) Zim Mold Kadril Mold Saudi Mold Factory Al Yamamah Steel Industries Arabian Plastic Industrial Company (APICO) MKM Mold Teknik Mold Al Harbi Plastic Mold Moldmaster Next Generation Recycling Baires Plastics R.A. Moulds & Dies Polymers & Industrial Molds (PIM) Pinnacle Moulds Toolroom Technologies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Industrial Mold Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment