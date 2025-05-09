Enteral Nutrition Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 17.33 Billion By 2031, With CAGR Of 7.3% | The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global enteral nutrition market share expansion is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and a growing preference for enteral over parenteral nutrition due to its cost-effectiveness and nutritional benefits. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé Health Science, Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and B. Braun Melsungen, among others.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the enteral nutrition market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population across the world.

The enteral nutrition market analysis focuses on various advancements such as Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps and Real-Time Tube Placement Verification that are expected to play a vital role in the market growth in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The enteral nutrition market value is expected to reach US$ 17.33 billion by 2031 from US$ 10.58 billion in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025–2031. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising awareness of clinical nutrition.



2. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:



Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disease, neurological disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often impair patients' ability to consume or digest orally, necessitating enteral feeding for their nutritional care. Sedentary lifestyles and aging populations serve as prominent risk factors for these conditions. Enteral nutrition is catching the eye of physicians as a way to enhance patient outcomes, decrease hospital stays, and reduce treatment costs. Enteral nutrition provides necessary nutrients straight into the gastrointestinal tract, which makes it important among patients who can't meet their nutrient needs through the ingestion of food. Moreover, developments in medical devices and formulations, including disease-specific nutrition and portable feeding, are increasing the effectiveness and flexibility of enteral nutrition. Government programs and healthcare policies in favor of home care and chronic disease management are also contributing to the demand. The growing focus on enhancing the quality of life for chronic disease patients, combined with increased awareness among clinicians and caregivers regarding the advantages of enteral nutrition, is further driving market growth. With chronic diseases growing continuously worldwide, the market for enteral nutrition is set to experience long-term growth in hospitals, long-term care centers, and home care.

3. Aging Global Population:



With an increasing percentage of older persons across the globe, cases of age-related chronic diseases such as frailty, dysphagia, stroke, and cognitive impairment are also on the rise. These conditions tend to impair the capacity of older persons to eat and digest food normally, hence making enteral nutrition an essential intervention. Enteral nutrition delivers essential nutrients directly into the gastrointestinal tract so that elderly patients get the required nutrition to keep them healthy, recover from illness, or manage chronic conditions. Older people are also more susceptible to malnutrition because of reduced appetite, loss of taste, or difficulty in food preparation. Thus, the demand for enteral nutrition has increased further with an upsurge in the awareness of the importance of appropriate nutrition in this population among healthcare professionals and caregivers. In addition, improvements in enteral feeding devices and specifically age-formulated formulae, namely ready-to-use formulae and portable feeding systems, benefit patients by easing operations in long-term care facilities and at home. With the growing number of older adults across the world, the enteral nutrition market is likely to grow considerably in the coming years.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the enteral nutrition market is segmented into nasogastric, nasoenteral, sipping, and other. The nasogastric segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of application, the enteral nutrition market is categorized into gastrointestinal disorders, renal disease, liver disease, oncology, neurology, and others. The gastrointestinal disorders segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on age group, the enteral nutrition market is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. The adult segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the enteral nutrition market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2024. The enteral nutrition market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development



Key players: Nestle SA, Danone SA, Abbott Laboratories, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, B Braun SE, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Kate Farms Inc, Dr Schar AG, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Arla Foods amba, Perrigo Co Plc, Charing Cross Scientific AS, and Bexen Medical are among the major companies operating in the enteral nutrition market. Trending topics: Personalized and disease-specific formulas, home enteral nutrition (HEN) expansion, technological integration in feeding devices, flavor innovation and health-conscious formulations, and ergonomic and user-centric feeding sets, etc.

Headlines on Enteral Nutrition



Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory launches "ENOSOLID Semi Solid for Enteral Use"

Avanos expands direct operations for MIC-KEY* enteral feeding products in the UK starting July 2025

Nutricia reformulates its core tube feeding range 1, addressing patients' nutritional needs, with higher plant-based protein content

NanoVibronix, Inc. announces acquisition of ENvue Medical Holdings, Corp.

WilmerHale represents Alcresta Therapeutics in acquisition by Linden Capital Partners NanoVibronix completes acquisition of ENvue Medical to expand its enteral feeding solution range





Conclusion

The enteral nutrition market is set to grow substantially with the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing global elderly population, and growing awareness of nutritional support in care provision. The burgeoning availability of disease-specific formulae and a trend toward home care are also boosting market growth. As healthcare systems move toward more cost-efficient and patient-focused solutions, enteral nutrition is increasingly becoming a key part of long-term treatment plans. As a result, the demand for enteral nutrition products and formulae is on the rise in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and homecare environments.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including manufacturers of nasogastric, nasoenteral, and sipping formulae and feeding devices-with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





