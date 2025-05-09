Result Of AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Admiral Group plc 202 5 A nnual General Meeting Result The 2025 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 9 May 2025 at 12:30pm. All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes

For Percentage For Votes Against Votes

Total Votes

Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2024 254,154,648 99.62% 976,784 255,131,432 160,100 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 232,915,412 91.25% 22,348,329 255,263,741 29,690 3 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 255,026,178 99.91% 237,201 255,263,379 28,153 4 To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 245,524,865 97.35% 6,694,879 252,219,744 3,073,674 5 To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,374,295 99.65% 886,695 255,260,990 30,542 6 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 255,199,186 99.98% 62,385 255,261,571 29,961 7 To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 255,247,883 100.00% 12,156 255,260,039 31,493 8 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,911,126 99.86% 348,224 255,259,350 32,182 9 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,213,437 98.41% 4,045,912 255,259,349 32,182 10 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 253,090,376 99.15% 2,171,572 255,261,948 31,483 11 To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,222,182 99.88% 303,559 254,525,741 765,791 12 To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,790,721 98.64% 3,463,003 255,253,724 37,808 13 To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 250,529,314 98.15% 4,730,035 255,259,349 32,182 14 To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,094,023 98.37% 4,166,015 255,260,038 31,493 15 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 253,927,928 99.99% 34,758 253,962,686 1,330,745 16 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 255,100,803 99.94% 160,968 255,261,771 29,761 17 Authority for political donations and expenditure 245,771,631 96.75% 8,268,320 254,039,951 1,251,581 18 To approve the Admiral Group plc 2025 Discretionary Free Share Scheme 251,745,868 98.62% 3,514,475 255,260,343 33,088 19 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 223,928,650 87.73% 31,332,787 255,261,437 31,994 20 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20 228,722,410 89.72% 26,211,872 254,934,282 357,250 21 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21. 223,606,368 87.71% 31,330,098 254,936,466 356,965 22 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 255,032,606 99.97% 85,176 255,117,782 173,750 23 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days' notice 243,255,143 95.30% 12,007,551 255,262,694 28,838

At the close of business on 9 May 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at #/nsm/natio nalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685