Edge Computing Market Outlook: Size, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts Through 2034

Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Drivers, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is the Edge Computing Market and How Fast Is It Growing?

The edge computing market has seen rapid expansion in recent years and is poised to continue its upward trajectory. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $31.35 billion and is projected to grow to $45.14 billion by 2025, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.0%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the demand for low-latency processing and real-time data analytics.

The future outlook for the market remains promising. By 2029, the edge computing market size is forecasted to reach $194.42 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 44.1%. The market is expected to expand due to factors like the rise of smart cities, the growing use of connected cars, and the increasing demand for decentralized computing.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Edge Computing Market?

Several key trends are driving the evolution of the edge computing market:

.IoT Integration: The synergy between edge computing and IoT is central to market expansion. Edge computing enables real-time data processing at or near the data source, which is crucial for IoT applications.

.Smart Infrastructure: Increasing investments in smart cities and smart grids are pushing the demand for edge computing, allowing these systems to function more efficiently.

.Edge AI Solutions: The development of AI and machine learning models specifically designed for edge devices is gaining momentum, enabling faster, more efficient processing of data at the edge.

.Hybrid Cloud Architectures: Many businesses are adopting hybrid cloud solutions, which integrate edge computing to offer greater scalability and reliability for various applications.

What Is Driving the Edge Computing Market's Growth?

The major driver behind the growth of the edge computing market is the widespread adoption of IoT devices. As industries, consumers, and governments seek to improve operational efficiency, reduce human intervention, and make more data-driven decisions, IoT plays a crucial role by connecting devices to enable automation. This growth is also facilitated by the increasing need for low-latency processing and real-time data analytics.

In addition to IoT adoption, the rise of smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and real-time fraud detection in financial services is fueling the demand for edge computing solutions. Furthermore, advancements in energy-efficient edge computing solutions are improving the scalability and adoption of these technologies in various sectors.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who Are the Leading Players in the Edge Computing Market?

Some of the leading companies operating in the edge computing market include:

.Microsoft Corporation

.Amazon Web Services Inc

.Dell Inc

.Siemens AG

.Lenovo Group Limited

.Intel Corporation

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Cisco Systems Inc

.Schneider Electric

.Google Cloud

.Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

.NVIDIA Corporation

.Eaton Corporation plc

.WINSYSTEMS Inc

.Rockwell Automation

.Super Micro Computer Inc

.Advantech Co Ltd

.ADLINK Technology Inc

What Are the Segments in the Edge Computing Market?

The edge computing market is segmented into several components, technologies, and industries. Key segments include:

.By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

.By Technology: Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing

.By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

.By Application:

oConnected Cars

oSmart Grids

oCritical Infrastructure Monitoring

oTraffic Management

oEnvironmental Monitoring

oAugmented Reality

oAssets Tracking

oSecurity and Surveillance

.By End-User:

oFinancial and Banking Industry

oRetail

oHealthcare and Life Sciences

oIndustrial

oEnergy and Utilities

oTelecommunications

oOther End-Users

Which Regions Are Leading the Edge Computing Market Expansion?

.North America is the largest region for edge computing in 2024, driven by advancements in technology and large-scale enterprise adoption.

.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, as countries like China, India, and Japan continue to ramp up smart city initiatives, autonomous vehicle adoption, and IoT investments.

The regions covered in the edge computing market report are:

.Asia-Pacific

.Western Europe

.Eastern Europe

.North America

.South America

.Middle East

.Africa

Countries included are the USA, Canada, China, India, Germany, UK, Japan, and others.

Request Customised Information On This Market Here:



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Multi-Access Edge Computing Global Market Report 2025



Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2025



Edge AI Hardware Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company:

.Americas +1 3156230293

.Asia +44 2071930708

.Europe +44 2071930708

.Email us: ...

Stay connected:

.LinkedIn:

.YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.