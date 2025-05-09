Madhuri Dixit Shows Her Gratitude Towards Our Armed Forces For Guarding The Nation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit used social media to show her gratitude towards our Indian Armed Forces for protecting our nation during the rising tension with Pakistan.

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote an appreciation post that went like this: "Grateful to our armed forces for guarding the nation with unmatched valour. We pray for their safety. May strength guide them and peace embrace us all. Jai Hind."

Thanking our Indian Armed Forces, Janhvi Kapoor shared on social media, "Our Air Forces, our Navy, our Army, their bravery and their prowess will prevail and they won't let a single Indian come in the way of harm."

Rashmika Mandanna stated that India's right to defend itself against terror should not be misinterpreted as its thirst for war.

"A nation's right to defend itself against terror should not be misunderstood as a thirst for war. Those who support a strong response are not warmongers, they are citizens who value security & justice. There is a profound moral difference between unprovoked aggression and necessary defence. When innocent lives are lost in a deliberate act of terror, a measured response becomes a responsibility, not a choice. Seeking peace does not mean accepting harm in silence," the 'Animal' actress wrote.

Ananya Panday also praised the Indian Armed Forces and their loved ones for their sacrifice with a note that read, "Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces", the 'CTRL' actress wrote on her Instagram stories. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind."

Ever since the Indian Forces launched Operation Sindoor, attacking nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, tension has been escalating across the LoC.

India's air defence systems successfully intercepted a major Pakistani drone attack, which was believed to have targeted around 36 military and civilian sites.