The World's First International Crypto Trading Cup Kicks Off Live

The International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC-2025) has officially launched - the world's first global crypto trading tournament held live and on stage.

Over the next two days, May 9 to May 10, viewers around the world will witness a groundbreaking event: two 6-hour live trading sessions on crypto futures, streamed in real time with full transparency. Expect expert commentary, live strategy breakdowns, market insights, and professional discussions that bring crypto trading to life like never before.

Key Features:



Global Participation: Top traders from around the world competing live on one stage.

A new standard for the industry: This is more than a tournament - it's a step forward in making crypto trading both competitive and educational.

Educational Focus: Part trading competition, part masterclass - viewers can learn, engage, and compare their own strategies with the pros. Interactive Engagement: Viewers can observe trading activity live, vote in outcome-based categories, and compare strategies. Voting is linked to task completion and account registration.

Participation Options at ICTC-2025

Competing in the Tournament

Interested participants may enter ICTC-2025 either individually or as part of a team. Registration can be completed via the official competition landing page by selecting either“Compete Solo” or“Choose Squad.” Existing users of the exchange must confirm the creation of a subaccount and link it to their TradingView account to participate.

Trading will take place on May 9 and May 10, from 13:00 to 19:00 UTC , utilizing WhiteBIT futures pairs through the TradingView platform.

Engagement for Observers

Audience members who are not participating in trading can still engage through a voting mechanism across five prediction-based categories. A total of 6,500 USDT will be distributed among participants whose predictions closely align with actual outcomes.

To access the voting feature, users must complete several platform tasks such as registering an account or completing identity verification procedures (KYC), which contribute to point accumulation required for participation.

ICTC-2025 is designed to accommodate both active traders and observers seeking to engage with the event in a structured and transparent format.

Backed by Industry Leaders

ICTC 2025 is powered by a lineup of Tier 1 partners committed to innovation. TradingView joins as the official technological partner, while Tether is a title sponsor, contributing to the prize pool.

Further strengthening the championship, XTraveler, Anda Seat, and Renty.ae come on board as official event partners and prize contributors. XTraveler serves as the official travel partner. Anda Seat will equip the stage with high-performance chairs for participating traders. Renty.ae enhances the prize pool with an exclusive 52-foot yacht experience.

About WhiteBIT

This material does not pertain solely to the company's European transactions but applies to the activities of all WhiteBIT Group companies globally.