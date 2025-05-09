Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi Attends Victory Day Parade


2025-05-09 10:09:50
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, held at Red Square in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with several leaders and heads of state, were present.

President El-Sisi later attended a luncheon hosted by President Putin in honor of the attending leaders and presidents.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

