Egypt: President El-Sisi Attends Victory Day Parade

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, held at Red Square in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with several leaders and heads of state, were present.

President El-Sisi later attended a luncheon hosted by President Putin in honor of the attending leaders and presidents.

