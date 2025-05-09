Attention Flyers! Govt Extends Closure Of 24 Airports Till May 14 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

MENAFN - Live Mint)In view of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has extended the closure of 24 airports till May 14.

The India government's decision to shut 24 airports till May 14 comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter attacked India with 300-400 Turkish made drone s on the night intervening May 7- May 8.

Which 24 airports will be shut?

Here's the list of airports that will remain shut till May 14:

1-Chandigarh

2-Srinagar

3-Amritsar

4‐ Ludhiana

5-Bhuntar

6 - Kishengarh

7- Patiala

8 - Shimla

9 - Kangra-Gaggal

10- Bathinda

11 - Jaisalmer

12 - Jodhpur

13- Bikaner

14 - Halwara

15 - Pathankkot

16 - Jammu

17 - Leh

18 - Mundra

19- Jamnagar

20 - Hirasar

21 - Porbandar

22 - Keshod

23 - Kandla

24 - Bhuj

India Pakistan tensions escalate

Tensions between India and Pakistan surged on Thursday evening after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack targeting areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The Indian Ministry of Defence later confirmed the strike originated from Pakistan. Indian air defence systems swiftly intercepted the attack, prompting blackouts, air raid sirens across multiple cities, and the suspension of the ongoing IPL match in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.