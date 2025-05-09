Attention Flyers! Govt Extends Closure Of 24 Airports Till May 14 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
The India government's decision to shut 24 airports till May 14 comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter attacked India with 300-400 Turkish made drone s on the night intervening May 7- May 8.Which 24 airports will be shut?
Here's the list of airports that will remain shut till May 14:
1-Chandigarh
2-Srinagar
3-Amritsar
4‐ Ludhiana
5-Bhuntar
6 - Kishengarh
7- Patiala
8 - Shimla
9 - Kangra-Gaggal
10- Bathinda
11 - Jaisalmer
12 - Jodhpur
13- Bikaner
14 - Halwara
15 - Pathankkot
16 - Jammu
17 - Leh
18 - Mundra
19- Jamnagar
20 - Hirasar
21 - Porbandar
22 - Keshod
23 - Kandla
24 - BhujIndia Pakistan tensions escalate
Tensions between India and Pakistan surged on Thursday evening after Pakistan launched a drone and missile attack targeting areas in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
The Indian Ministry of Defence later confirmed the strike originated from Pakistan. Indian air defence systems swiftly intercepted the attack, prompting blackouts, air raid sirens across multiple cities, and the suspension of the ongoing IPL match in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
