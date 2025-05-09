14 Things To Know About Pope Leo XIV — The First US Born Pope

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Francesca Pollio Fenton

On May 8, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected Pope Leo XIV by the College of Cardinals as the 266th successor of St Peter, making him the 267th pope and the first from the United States.

Here are 14 things to know about Pope Leo XIV:

Robert Francis Prevost was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago to Louis Marius Prevost, of French and Italian descent, and Mildred Martínez, of Spanish descent. He has two brothers, Louis Martín and John Joseph.His father was a World War II Navy veteran and school superintendent; his mother was a librarian who was very involved in parish life.The new pope speaks multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese.He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 before pursuing his religious vocation.He completed his secondary studies at the minor seminary of the Augustinians in 1973 in Michigan. In 1977, he became a member of the Order of St. Augustine and took his solemn vows in 1981.He completed a master of divinity degree at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and earned a licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. He went on to teach canon law in seminaries during his time in Peru.He was ordained a priest on June 19, 1982, by Archbishop Jean Jadot in Rome.He served extensively in Peru from 1985 to 1998, working as a parish pastor, seminary teacher, and diocesan official. He was also part of the leadership of Caritas Peru, the Church's charitable organization.After being elected the head of the Augustinian Province of Chicago, he returned to the U.S. in 1999. He was elected prior general of the Augustinians in 2001 and then reelected in 2007, serving as head of the order until 2013.Pope Francis appointed him apostolic administrator and then bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and received episcopal consecration on December 12, 2014, at St Mary's Cathedral in Chiclayo.He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis on September 30, 2023.While serving the Church in Peru, Francis made him a member of the Dicastery for the Clergy in 2019 and then a member of the Dicastery for Bishops in 2020. In 2023, Francis made him prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.His episcopal motto - which is a bishop's personal motto - is“In illo uno unum,” which means“In the one Christ we are one,” reflecting his commitment to unity.Prior to becoming pope, he had an active X account - the first to have his own social media account before becoming pope.

