(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:18 AM EST - U.S. Gold Corp. : Provided an update regarding the exercises of previously issued warrants subsequent to the Company's latest Form 10-Q filing for the three months ended January 31, 2025 , filed on March 17, 2025. At January 31, 2025 , the Company reported 4,788,112 warrants outstanding. Since then, the Company has benefited from the exercise of 1,864,668 warrants, generating gross proceeds for the Company of approximately $7.3 million. The exercises represent an approximate 39% reduction in warrants outstanding, decreasing the remaining balance to 2,923,444 warrants. Mr. Eric Alexander , U.S. Gold's CFO, commented on the recent warrant exercises, "The cash received from these warrant exercises provides the Company extra leeway to carry out its current planned activities of completing a Feasibility Study, developing a project execution plan, advancing financing discussions, and providing funds for elements of the project infrastructure. The reduction in the outstanding warrants helps to limit the overhang of dilutive securities. We appreciate the continued support of all our shareholders as we navigate down the development path on our flagship asset, the CK Gold Project in Southeast Wyoming ." Regarding our exploration projects, Mr. Alexander added, "We continue to keep our eyes on our Keystone exploration property in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project in Idaho , and with this additional cash infusion, we may look to deploy a portion to continue advancing these projects." U.S. Gold Corp. shares N are trading up 11 cents at $10.66.
