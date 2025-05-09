Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-09 10:07:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - RB Global Inc. : Today announced Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold 11,000+ equipment items, trucks and vehicles at its premier Canadian auction event in Edmonton, AB, last week. The five-day auction generated nearly $225 million in gross transaction value. RB Global Inc.
shares T are trading up $0.81 at $146.91.

MENAFN09052025000212011056ID1109529055

