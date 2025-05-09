Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Illumin Holdings Inc.

Illumin Holdings Inc.


2025-05-09 10:07:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - illumin Holdings Inc. : Announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First quarter 2025 revenue rose 17% year-over-year to $29.1 million. Net loss was $(1.9) million, compared to $(1.1) million in Q1 2024. illumin Holdings Inc. shares T are trading down $0.07 at $1.93.

MENAFN09052025000212011056ID1109529054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search