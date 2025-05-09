Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada's Unemployment Rate Rose To 6.9% In April

2025-05-09 10:07:34
Canada's unemployment rate rose to 6.9% in April, increasing for a second consecutive month.
Statistics Canada reports that the economy added a total of 7,400 jobs in April, which was not enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising.
The Ottawa-based statistical agency said the unemployment rate rose two tenths of a point to 6.9% in April, matching a recent high seen in November 2024.
Although the unemployment rate ticked higher in April, the 7,400 jobs created was better than a gain of 2,500 jobs expected among economists.
The increase comes as employers slow their hiring even as Canada's population continues to grow largely through immigration.
Canada's manufacturing sector lost 31,000 jobs in April as import tariffs from the U.S. took a tool on the industry.
Offsetting that loss was a rise in temporary employment connected to April's federal election as poll workers were briefly hired in constituencies across the country.
Employment declined in Ontario (down 35,000 jobs), and Nova Scotia (down 8,500), but rose in Quebec (up 18,000) and Alberta (up 15,000).
Total hours worked among Canadians increased 0.4% in April and were up 0.9% from a year ago.
Average hourly wages among employees increased 3.4% to $36.13 on a year-over-year basis during April, said Statistics Canada.




