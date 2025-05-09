Azerbaijan Boosts Textile Imports From Turkiye
Azerbaijan imported textile products worth $15.334 million from Turkiye in the first four months of 2025, marking a 14.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
