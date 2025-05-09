European Diplomats In Lviv Express Political Support For Special Tribunal For Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministers for Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the States participating in the Core Group on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (the Core Group), have welcomed the completion of the technical work on the necessary legal instruments.

They said this in a statemen following a meeting held in Lviv on May 9, Ukrinform reports.

“We reaffirm the critical importance of the Special Tribunal in delivering justice by holding accountable those who bear the greatest responsibility for this most serious international crime committed against Ukraine... We reaffirm our continued commitment to the process of establishing the Special Tribunal within the framework of the Council of Europe, to the swift commencement of its operations, and to supporting its effective functioning,” the statement said.

The underlined the central role of the Council of Europe in establishing the Special Tribunal and acknowledged the significant contribution of the European Commission and the European External Action Service, and called upon other states and international organizations to join their efforts and actively support the Special Tribunal's activities.

The Coalition representative also announced the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg on 13-14 May 2025, which will constitute the next step toward formalizing the establishment of the Special Tribunal within the framework of the Council of Europe.

The statement was agreed in the presence of Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and Michael McGrath, Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection.

As reported by Ukrinform, Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the legal framework for a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine is expected to be completed in 2025. The tribunal is expected to start working next year.